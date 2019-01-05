HAWARDEN — West Sioux won its own invitational handily, scoring 266 points to claim the team win. Brookings was well back in second place with 190.5 points.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was third with 198.5 points, Le Mars was fourth with 152, Spencer was fifth with 133.5, Hinton was seventh with 80 points, Ridge View was eighth with 74, MOC-Floyd Valley finished 10th with 71, Kingsley-Pierson was 11th with 58 and Western Christian had 52 points.
West Sioux's Drayven Kraft won the 106-pound title, Adam Allard won the 120 title, Dillon Lynott won the 132 title, Carson Lynott won the 138 title and Kory Van Oort won the 152 title.
Kraft won all four of his matches by fall. He pinned Sioux Falls Lincoln's Michael Huscher in 5:07 in the title match.
Allard won his first two matches by fall and then scored a technical fall (17-1) over Brookings' Connor Klinkhammer for the title.
Dillon Lynott won all four of his matches by fall. His semifinal match only lasted 53 seconds and his shortest match was in the title against Ridge View's Zander Ernst with a pin in 40 seconds.
Carson Lynott scored two tech falls in his first two matches and won by an 8-4 decision over Pipestone's Grant Budden for the title.
Van Oort won his first two matches by fall - the first one in 32 seconds and the second in 46 seconds - and won by an 8-0 major decision over Le Mars Jake Francksen-Small for the title.
CL/G-LR's Kolton Bus won the 195-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall, the first in 28 seconds, and won his semifinal by tech fall. He pinned Dylan Winkel, his own teammate, in 1:07 in the title match.
For Le Mars, Travis Theisen finished second at 220 and Francksen-Small was the runner-up at 152.
Spencer's Isaiah Spencer won the 145-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall - the first in 11 seconds and the second in 32 seconds - and best West Sioux's Andrew Cos by a 15-5 major decision in the title match.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua was second at 113 pounds. Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid was second at 126 pounds.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder won the 170-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall - the first in 59 seconds and the second in 42 seconds. In the title match, he beat CL/G-LR's Bryce Vande Weerd by a 5-1 decision.