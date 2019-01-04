HINTON -- West Sioux scored 130 points combined in two dual wins on Thursday. West Sioux beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 78-6 and defeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52-24.
West Sioux won 12 matches by fall against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Kyler Bak (220), Drayven Kraft (106), Cullen Koedam (113), Adam Allard (120), David Chavez (126), Dillon Lynott (132), Carson Lynott (138), Andrew Cox (145), Kory Van Oort (152), Brandon Schuller (160), Seth Salker (170) and Trevor Schuller (182) all win by fall.
The Nighthawks six points came on a pin by Chris Van Der Brink at 285 pounds.
West Sioux took an early 18-3 lead over the Lions to get that win. Kraft, Cullen Koedam, Allard, Dillon Lynott, Van Oort, Trevor Schuller and Logan Koedam all won by fall for the Falcons and Carson Lynott and Cox both won by tech falls.
For the Lions, Dax De Groot (126), Kalen Meyer (160) and Jarrett Meyer (220) all won by fall.
CL/G-LR beat Hinton 56-16. Meyer, De Groot, Damean Meyer, Bryce Vande Weerd (170), Caleb DeKam (182) and Kolton Bus (195) all won by fall and Jacob Pytleski won by tech fall.
For Hinton, Wyatt Skuodas (113) won by fall and Kyle Brighton (138) won by major decision.
Hinton beat the Nighthawks 49-24. Aiden Christiansen (120), Mason Vondrak (132), Brighton, Logan Sewell (145), Teegan Tschampel (160) and Colin Hartman (195) all won by fall.
For the Nighthawks, Mario Uscanga won by fall at 220 pounds.
OKOBOJI WINS THREE DUALS THURSDAY: Okoboji wrestled three duals at Lake View on Thursday and won all three - defeated East Sac County 45-36, Manson Northwest Webster 46-28 and Pocahontas Area 52-15.
East Sac County got a pin from Lane Synder at 195 pounds and then got two wins by forfeit to go up 18-0. Okoboji then got pins from Jesse Bockman (113), Cain Hanson (120) and Hunter Abrahamson (132) and two forfeits to go up 30-18. Dawson Mack kept East Sac in it with a pin at 138 when Tyler Wittrock won by fall at 145 pounds and Jacob Bockman won an 8-4 decision at 152 as Okoboji went up 39-24. Austin Cupples (160) and Garret Bruce (182) both won by fall for East Sac County but a pin by Austin Noble at 170 pounds put the dual out of reach as Okoboji won 45-36.
Manson Northwest Webster had an 18-16 lead on Okoboji when back-to-back pins by Caden Larue (138) and Wittrock put the Pioneers up for good. Blake Abrahamson (126) and Izaac Ramirez-Woodley (160) both won by fall for Okoboji in the match and Hanson won by major decision.
Okoboji fell behind 12-0 to Pocahontas Area but only lost one match the rest of the way. Jacob Bockman and Noble won by fall and Hanson won by major decision.
East Sac County traded points with Pocahontas Area in a 48-36 win. The Raiders went up 18-0 when Pocahontas tied the dual. Then East Sac went up 36-18 when Pocahontas tied it up again. Then Garrett Bruce (182) and Synder both won by fall for the 48-36 win.
WESTWOOD WINS DOUBLE DUAL: Westwood defeated Ridge View 60-18 and defeated Kingsley-Pierson 48-28 to win Thursday's double-double.
In Westwood's win over Ridge View, Brayen Gibson (113), Braulio Munoz (170), Steven Baker (195) and Trenton Dirks (285) all won by fall.
For Ridge View, Ian Shephard won by fall at 160 pounds.
Kingsley-Pierson had a 16-6 lead early thanks to pins by Jaun Jaurez (106) and Jaden Clements (113) when Westwood won the next five matches, three by fall by Brady Brown (132), Nathan Fylstra (152) and Munoz, to take care of the dual. Dillion Hunter (120) also had a pin for Westwood.
Alex Hanner (170) also had a pin for Kingsley-Pierson and Damon Schmid (126) won by major decision.
Kingsley-Pierson jumped out to an 18-0 lead on Ridge View and went on to win the dual 46-27. Collin Verschoor (120), Kole Reis (152), Hanner and Sean Cronin (182) all won by fall for the Panthers.
For Ridge View, Shephard won by fall.