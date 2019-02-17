DES MOINES -- The Class 2A team race went back and forth during the three days at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
West Delaware finally put claim to the team title going into Saturday night’s championship round with 76.5 points but Spirit Lake Park, Clear Lake, Union, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Solon, PCM and Centerville were all in the mix for the final two spots.
SLP brought six wrestlers to the state tournament and four of them ended up on the podium. They all finished high enough to put the Indians in contention for a top-three trophy.
Then Kyler Rieck’s 152-pound title win sealed the deal for SLP as the Indians came home with the second place trophy with 63.5 points.
“We knew we could compete at a high level and tournament like this, we tell the guys to worry about yourself, take care of what you need to take care of when you step on the mat and let the team stuff fall where it may be,” SLP coach Andrew Lundgren said. “Just everyone coming down and competing at such a high level, I am proud of them for what they did.”
It’s the first team trophy for a 2A team in Siouxland since Emmetsburg won the 2A title in 2005.
Out of the six wrestlers SLP brought to the state tournament, five were seniors.
Lundgren leaned on his senior class this season.
“We had a great group of senior leaders this year, seven guys that have spent a lot of time on the mat,” Lundgren said. “This comes back to everyone who put the time and effort in the room. Iron sharpens iron and this represents that to wrap up the season.”
Western Christian’s Tristan Mulder (170), Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Kolton Bus (195) and Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes (220) all finished as runners-up on Saturday.
Gaes was undefeated coming into his 220-pound 1A final at 40-0. But so was Iowa Valley’s Garet Sims, who was 51-0.
Sims was able to take Gaes down in the first period and Gaes never got into his offense. Sims controlled the match and won the 220 title 13-4 over Gaes.
“He was a little bit more physical. I went for some stupid stuff that I should’ve never have went for. I should’ve just stuck to my shots,” said Gaes, a USD football recruit. “I can’t wait (to get to Vermillion) and get stronger than I am now. It was a hard-working season. I worked my butt off for it. I wish it would’ve turned out differently and I would like to thank all of the people that helped me through it.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Kolton Bus made an unprecedented run to the 195 2A title match, knocking off the second- and third-seeded wrestlers.
Bus faced one of the toughest opponents of anyone at state, going against Davenport Assumption’s Julien Broderson, who is ranked No. 9 at 195 in the nation by Flowrestling.
Broderson put Bus on his back quickly but was never able to pin Bus. Still, Broderson won by a 16-0 tech fall.
Bus took the loss in stride.
“Second place is just as good as first in my opinion. Coming in as an underdog. Even getting to the finals was a big challenge in itself. I preserved,” Bus said. “Credit to him, he’s a good wrestler. I am just glad he didn’t pin his way through the bracket. I fought off my back for 40 seconds and that’s big for me because usually, those situations don’t come out in my favor.”
Mulder was tied at 2-2 in his 170-pound title match against GTRA’s Treyton Cacek when Cacek got in on a shot late in the second period and got the takedown right before time ran out, putting Cacek up 4-2.
Even though Mulder tied the match with a reversal in the third, Western Christian coach Pete Di Pol said the takedown late in the second period was the difference.
Cacek got an escape shortly after Mulder’s reversal and went on to win 7-4.
“Giving up that takedown was the difference. Everything was going the way we wanted it but he got taken down,” Di Pol said. “We are real proud of him. Nobody thought he would be in the finals. We did. We believed in him and we came up a little short but that will motivate him to work harder to get back here next year and win a title.”
West Sioux finished in fifth place in the Class 1A team race. While it wasn’t in the top three like coach Mark Van Oort was hoping, it’s still the highest finish in the program’s history.
West Sioux scored 86 points, more than West Delaware scored to win the 2A team title.
“I look at it, we are going to finish fifth and that’s ahead of a lot of teams. We are going to bring a lot of individual hardware home along with our state dual trophy,” Van Oort said. “We return quite a few of these guys next year so our guys aren’t going to change. It’s going to be to do the same thing next year. Just going to keep building West Sioux.”
SB-L hoped to bring home a team trophy but fell 3.5 points short with a sixth-place finish with 57 points.
“What I liked the most is this was one of the first true realizations that a top-three finish in 2A is possible for Sergeant Bluff-Luton,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “We’ve got most of the guys from this crew coming back and some other varsity guys that this might be the spark that we need. I believe our guys are close enough that maybe this was the shot in the arm that this is possible.”