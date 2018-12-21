SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan wrestling teams have both had a whirlwind last week.
Last weekend SB-L won the Austin Roberts Memorial tournament in Spencer and wrestled in four duals before the Warriors hosted a tournament on Friday. The Warriors won all four of those duals - including one against Heelan on Tuesday and two dual wins the night before the tournament.
Heelan spent last Friday and Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo dual tournament in Waterloo. Heelan went 2-4 at the tournament and wrestled two duals on Tuesday, going 1-1. The Crusaders did have a couple of days off before SB-L’s tournament on Friday.
Even after a grueling last week, the Warriors and Crusaders battled it out for the top spot at SB-L’s tournament with the Warriors winning their own tourney with 235 points and Heelan coming in second with 183.
SB-L coach Clint Koedam said this past week helps prepare the team for the grind of the postseason.
“When you get to the postseason, you have the exact same thing. Sometimes you are going duals and then three days of individual you hope. We also wanted to end the first half of the season on a positive note,” Koedam said. “Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and then (Friday), they guys did a nice job of believing in that and following through.”
Heelan had one more wrestler in the finals than SB-L (seven to six) but the Warriors were able to rack up enough bonus points and wins in the consolation matches to pick up the win.
“In a good individual tournament, it often happens that your consolation matches are the ones that will help keep you on top. A third place with a pin isn’t too far away from the same amount of points from a guy that would score second place,” Koedam said. “I never get too hung up with how many guys we have in the finals because in the end, you still have everyone out on the mat. Even the kid getting fifth by fall, that’s two bonus points every time.”
Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said it was a good tournament but his team just need a few more bonus points and consolation wins.
“Our guys wrestled above their seed a lot of them. We did a lot of good things. We still have some guys that need to work on a lot of things. I am proud of the way our guys battled today and we will go back to work to get better,” Pugh said. “It always comes down to bonus points at the end of the day. We lost some guys early in the tournament and a couple of guys drop out. We have to have everyone in the tournament to be successful. We will work on that, too, and compete at a high level.”
Friday concludes a long last seven days for Heelan but Pugh said it will pay off because the Crusaders saw a high level of competition over that span.
“The level of competition we are seeing has been great. Those are the matches that will help us out come postseason and when we get to sectionals and districts,” Pugh said. “Those are the matches that will help us win those upcoming matches.”
The tournament featured one of the biggest matches of the early season. SB-L’s Easton Graff has been wrestling at 152 pounds this season and is ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds in 2A. He stayed at 152 for the tournament and that led to a match against the top-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds in 2A, Spirit Lake Park’s Kyler Rieck.
Rieck, who was on top, had a 2-1 lead with about 25 seconds left when he was called for three straight cautions on false starts on a restart, giving Graff a point to tie. Graff got an escape and won with a 3-2 decision.
“Easton is really hard to score on and so is Kyler and that happens when they are both that talented. Easton has a certain amount of grit within himself. I’ve always said if he gets caught in a bear trap, he would chew is own arm off if that’s what it took,” Koedam said. “His whole thing in that match was to stay focused and to keep the competitive spirit inside and that matches are six minutes long and you never know what happens. That’s a long time to stay mentally sharp against a kid that talented.”
Spirit Lake Park finished in sixth place with 88.5 points and had four wrestlers reach the finals.
“We gained some experience and gained some knowledge of what things we need to take into the second half of the year,” Spirit Lake coach Andrew Lundgren said. “It’s a no-brainer to come down here and compete against some high-quality teams and competition.”
Storm Lake finished in fifth place with 119 points, Estherville-Lincoln Central was seventh with 60 points, Lawton-Bronson was eighth with 48 points and Alta-Aurelia was ninth with 24 points.
Spirit Lake’s Kyler Dunn won the 120-pound title with a 7-4 decision over SB-L’s Nate Curry.
At 132 pounds, SB-L’s Jack Gaukel scored a 15-0 technical fall over Heelan’s Mitchell Joines.
Heelan’s Luke Martin won the 160-pound title by forfeit.
Heelan’s Frank Vondrak won the 170-pound title with a pin in 1:10 over SB-L’s Bradyn Barclay.
Lawton-Bronson’s Cody Feddersen won by fall in 3:50 over Heelan’s Colby Wilmesherr for the 182-pound title
SB-L’s Gabe Warren won the 195-pound title with an 8-7 decision over Storm Lake’s Aaron Ungs.
Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes won by fall in 28 seconds to win the 220-pound title.
Heelan’s Kobe Claybourne won the 285-pound title with a pin in 1:58 over Storm Lake’s Kail Shannon.