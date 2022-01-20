Sergeant Bluff girls wrestling making history at state

This weekend, a pair of girls wrestlers from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School will make a little bit of school history.

On Thursday afternoon, freshman Kendra Berglund and junior Lila Walding made the 4-1/2 hour car ride from SB-L to Xtream Arena in Coralville, for the IWCOA (Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) Girls State Wrestling Championships. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with the day ending at the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Session 2 will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the state championship matches going from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Berglund, a 105-pound freshman and Walding, a 120-pound junior, will be the first two girls from SB-L to wrestle at the girls state tournament, which has grown from 87 participants in 2019 to over 700 wrestlers this season.

SB-L head coach Clint Koedam, who is the president of the IWCOA and serves on the state wrestling committee, said it’s a special opportunity to send the program’s first participants to the growing tournament.

Before they left on the long car ride, Koedam made sure to tell them just how special it was.

“There are future girls that are going to be a part of this, and they are going to go down to the state tournament,” Koedam said. “But there will always be two girls that were two girls who were Sergeant Bluff’s first, and that can never be taken away. When we talk about girls’ wrestling at Sergeant Bluff, we are always going to reference Kendra and Lila as being our first ones.”

Berglund comes into the tournament as the state’s No. 3 ranked wrestler at 105 pounds.

With a 16-5 overall record, Berglund earned a first round bye and will wrestle the winner of Friday’s matchup between Mia Davis of South Central Calhoun and Chevy Fierce of North Scott.

“She is just a workhorse,” Koedam said. “Everything that we say, she has just taken it in like a sponge. One of the things that I can always tell is if a kid is a student of the sport or not. She is, because the question is ‘when you coach them, where do they look?’ She always looks you right in the eyes when you are talking to her or coaching her up.”

As the only two girls in the room for SB-L, both Berglund and Walding have gotten plenty of experience going up against their male Warriors’ teammates.

While Koedam said that he hopes someday the SB-L girls program is big enough to have its own coaching staff and its own practices, Berglund is adamant that going up against the boys has been a valuable experience for her, and helped get her to a No. 3 state ranking.

“The biggest thing was having a lot of experienced wrestlers in the room, and just having constant tough competition,” Berglund said. “I wouldn’t say necessarily losing all the time, but where someone is always better than you, you feel a little encouragement to work a little bit harder. I think that has really helped to get where I am at right now.”

Berglund has already wrestled again No. 1 ranked Molly Allen of Underwood and Hannah Davis of Council Bluffs Lincoln. She lost both of those matches, but sees potential for growth if she gets to face them again over the next two days.

“The biggest thing is just competing against them, and knowing what I have in the room and knowing how I have wrestled against them previously,” Berglund said. “Using what I need to work on and hopefully come out a little bit better than I did before.”

Meanwhile, Walding comes into the tournament with a 17-5 record. Her first round matchup will come against Abby Dorn of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

“It feels amazing,” Walding said. “I feel like I accomplished this, and I deserve this. I’ve worked so hard in the room to be up here, and I feel like I have such a positive mindset. I want to place this year, and I feel like I deserve it.”

Spencer takes 14 to state

The Spencer Tigers are sending 14 wrestlers this season, with two girls, 135 pound senior Morgan Griffin, and sophomore Olivia Huckfelt in the 285 pound class, looking to bounce back after they both lost in the state finals in 2021.

Huckfelt comes into the tournament with an 11-0 record, while Griffin is 8-1.

“I think (Huckfelt) has a real legitimate shot, just like she did last year, to win it,” Spencer head coach Dave Storm said. “For Griffin, it’s her senior year. It’s all or nothing and she’s got to put it on the line this year. I know she will, if she keeps wrestling like she has been, she’ll be fine.”

The Tigers will also send 100 pounder Atalia Rosales to the meet, along with Samantha Richardson at 110 pounds, Kailee Spencer at 115, Krystol Luna Rosales and Breanna Johnson at 120, Shayla Doran at 125, Shaylee Sutherland at 130, Paris Dean at 140, Emma Strohman at 155 pounds, Dianna Ekchan and Leilanna Kollasch at 170, and Kaylee Nachtigal at 190.

In addition to his wrestlers going for individual state titles, Storm is hopeful that his team will be able to best last year’s number four overall finish in the team standings.

“We’re sure hoping so, we’d like to bring home a team trophy,” Storm said. “We’ll just have to see how it all turns out, and if we wrestle the way we can and the way we have, I think we can be in the running for it, that’s for sure.”

For Storm, the continued growth of girls wrestling across the state is an encouraging sign for the sport, which has still not been officially sanctioned by the IGHSAU. Nebraska, meanwhile, sanctioned the sport earlier this year.

In 2015-2016, 67 girls participated in Iowa high school wrestling. This season, 1,022 girls came out.

“I think the state and the girls athletic union knows that they need to do something,” Storm said. “They’ve got people in charge of it now that are working on it. It needs to happen, because it’s happening to all the states around us, except for us. Iowa needs to step up to the plate and get it sanctioned, so everybody has to follow the same rules.

North also makes history

There will be more history made at Sioux City North, as the Stars also send along their first ever state girls contingent.

North will have Somally Sek competing at 120 pounds, Elizabeth Rubio at 135, and Idella Edwards wrestling at 190 pounds.

“I think the big thing that we have to watch is just the growth that they started with at the beginning of the year to what they are showing here at the end of the year,” North head coach Tanner Francksen-Small said. “I told them before they left, this is the biggest arena they’ve wrestled in all year, it’s going to be a nervous time. Just go out there, have fun, and come off the mat with a smile. I think that is the most important thing for right now.”

Other area wrestlers

The other area wrestlers competing at the girls state tournament include 130-pound Addison Smith of Lawton-Bronson, and 170 pound Addaly Miller of MOC-Floyd Valley. Le Mars is sending seven girls to the meet, in 105-pounder Keira Hessenius, Emma Langel, and Kirsten Tyler, 110 pound Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady at 120 pounds, Savanna Salen at 140, and Jacey Theisen at 170.

Okoboji/HMS has five girls competing. At 105 pounds, Keira McCoy is making the trip, along with Alex Koep at 110, Avery Ballis at 140, Kaitlyn Rouse at 145, and Trista Tanner at 155 pounds.

Sheldon/South O’Brien is sending three wrestlers, in Dana Konz at 115, Alyssa Schnoor at 155, and Mariel Feekes at 220.

At Sioux Central, 120-pounders Makala Zeka and Stevy Griffin, along with Odola Cham at 125, Lilliah Burhans at 140, Cadence Coyle at 155, and Hannah Illg at 285 will make the trip, while Storm Lake is sending 125 pound wrestler Destiny Brown.

Ridge View will send seven to the mat, led by Dani Kron at 100 pounds, Kim Meyer at 105, Haley Lawrence at 125, Tatum Shepard at 130, Shania Graybill at 140, 155-pounder Izzy Deeds, and 170-pound wrestler Daynia Werner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.