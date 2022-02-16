Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to state duals semis with win over Crestwood

DES MOINES — With the sound of the whistle, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team made history on Wednesday at state duals inside of Wells Fargo Arena.

When the referee hit the mat to signal the end of 182 pounder Garrett McHugh’s pin over Crestwood wrestler Cody Kerian, the Warriors clinched the first ever first-round state duals victory in program history.

It was an emotional win for SB-L, which wound up taking the match by a 33-30 score over the Cadets. The Warriors had wrestled at state duals seven times in their history prior to this season, and had always lost in the first round.

Until now.

“It’s been so many years down here, and experiencing a first round loss,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “You never question the guys and never question their effort, but you wonder sometimes, gosh are we ever good enough to get in the top four? Coming down here, there was some emotion coming into this.”

The Warriors’ No. 4 seeding coming into the tournament was the highest the team has received in their years at the state duals, and they seemed to match up well against the Cadets. In Koedam’s words, the two teams were nearly identical, but after four matches, the Cadets had a 22-3 lead over SB-L.

But the Warriors claimed seven of the next eight matches, taking the lead when senior Tyler Schenkelberg defeated Crestwood’s Ashton Howe by a 20-1 technical fall at 170 pounds.

When Garrett McHugh pinned Crestwood’s Cody Kerian 38 seconds into the ensuing 182 pound match, the SB-L crowd and bench erupted with joy, as SB-L advanced to the state duals semifinals for the first time ever.

“It’s undescribable,” Koedam said. “There were things that maybe in the stands you don’t know went wrong, that weren’t supposed to happen that way, but in all the interviews I’ve done so far, I’m always talking about ‘They’ve got big hearts, they stick together, they wrestle unselfishly, they work for each other, and that is ultimately what ended up winning that dual for us.”

For the senior Schenkelberg, the chance to advance beyond the first round is a dream come true.

“This is a school record right here,” Schenkelberg said. “This is what we’ve been going for, and hopefully we’re not stopping here.”

When McHugh heard the crowd roar with joy following his win, it was a moment to savor.

“It’s pretty huge,” McHugh said. “It’s the first time we’ve won first round, and that was a huge goal for us. I’m pretty proud to be the guy that sealed the deal for it.”

The Warriors have a tough task in the second round, with a matchup against No. 1 West Delaware, which is seeking it’s fourth straight state duals title. The match comes only half an hour after SB-L clinched their first round win, which doesn’t leave much time for reflection.

“That’s the hard thing about this next one,” Koedam said. “We put a lot of heart and soul and gas into that dual. West Delaware is a solid team, but that’s part of being in the state tournament series, is reevaluating, re-setting goals, and get back out on the mat again.”

