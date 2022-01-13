Sergeant Bluff-Luton dominate Heelan wrestling meet

SIOUX CITY — For the Warriors, the wins just keep on coming.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team scored a pair of dominant wins on Thursday night at Bishop Heelan High School in a triangular match, as the Warriors started off the day with an 83-0 dismantling of Sioux City North. SB-L then finished with a 54-11 victory over the host team Crusaders.

In the third and final match of the evening, Heelan defeated the Stars, 57-15.

With their two wins, the Class 2A No. 5 ranked Warriors clinched the Missouri River Conference dual title.

“A conference dual title is something that, it’s a nice thing for those guys to accomplish,” SB-L head coach Clint Koedam said. “It’s not the pinnacle of our season, but I always say that when we get to conference stuff, these are all just part of the stepping stones to our postseason, and if we can get this extra feather in our hat, awesome, that’s great. If we don’t, we move on to the next step, and keep charging.”

The Warriors got off to a blazing hot start against North, as No. 2 ranked 152-pounder Zander Ernst kicked off the night with a 21-4 technical fall victory against the Stars’ Cameron Sorensen, for a 5-0 lead.

SB-L then got three straight wins by fall, when 160-pounder Zayvion Ellington pinned North’s Cole Bertrand at 3:13, 170-pound senior Tyler Schenkelberg pinned Desmond Grace at 4:36, and Garrett McHugh pinned North’s Reise Davis at 1:16.

SB-L won the next four classes by default, to give the Warriors a 47-0 lead headed into the lightweights. At 113 pounds, SB-L’s Cam Keokenchahn pinned Alex Soldati at 2:59, for a 53-0 Warriors lead.

Ayden McRoberts and freshman Bo Koedam won their matches by default at 120 and 126, and No. 8 ranked 132 pounder Noah Parmalee added yet another pin to the tally when he took down North’s Johnathan Goddard in just over a minute.

After Ty Koedam came out with a default win, junior 145 pounder Hunter Steffans finished the match by pinning North senior Logan Williams in 51 seconds, clinching the shutout win for SB-L.

The Warriors gained five more pins in their match against the Crusaders. Ellington started things again with a 5-4 win over Carter Aldrich, but the No. 1 ranked DeLeon tied it up with a 7-4 decision victory over Schenkelberg. The two team traded wins at 182 and 195 to make it a 6-6 score, and 220-pound Victor Bird gave the Crusaders a 12-9 lead with a 50 second pin of Gage Hoffman.

SB-L then went on a tear, winning each of the final nine matches. The highlight of the night was a thrilling battle at 138 pounds between Ty Koedam and North’s Sir Brandon Watts. The two traded leads throughout the match, and Koedam tied it up with just seconds left, to send it to overtime. He then scored a takedown to claim a 6-4 sudden victory. Steffans and Ernst ended the day for the Warriors with wins at 152 and 170 pounds, respectively.

“I think against Sergeant Bluff, it was matches that could’ve gone either way, and we fell short in those matches,” Heelan head coach Jordan Langley said. “Now we’ve just got to prepare to win those close matches when it comes down to the wire in the postseason.”

It was an important step for the Warriors, and a big confidence boost with just three weeks to go until sectionals.

“We just got our conference dual championship, so that’s nice,” Ty Koedam said. “There is obviously stuff me and (Steffans) have got to work on, so going back into the room hopefully tomorrow, to get scrapping again.”

“We’re feeling really confident going into this postseason.”

The Crusaders ended their night with a bounce-back win against the Stars. Heelan won six matches by default against North, and then got pins from Lamson at 113, Jake McGowan at 145 pounds, and DeLeon at 170, along with a 4-3 victory from Carter Aldrich over Cole Bertrand at 160 pounds.

“They bounced back pretty well, and came back with a little more fire underneath them,” Langley said. “I still there is a lot that we can work on, and a lot that we can improve on before the postseason.”

Heelan will wrestle again on Saturday at the Bob Sharp Invitational in Ankeny, while North will wrestle at the Le Mars Invite, and SB-L will travel to the Perry Invitational.

