Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes second at Herb Irgens Invite

IDA GROVE, Iowa-- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team finished second in the team standings at the Herb Irgens Invitational in Ida Grove on Saturday, as the Warriors 208.5 team points were not quite enough to keep up with first-place Don Bosco.

The Dons scored 245 team points to take the crown, Tonganoxie (Kan.) took third at 160, while Carroll and West Hancock rounded out the top five with respective team scores of 137.5 and 136.

Two SB-L wrestlers finished tops in their weight class, with Ethan Skoglund taking the 106 pound title with a 4-1 win over Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield.

152 pound Zander Ernst was the 152 pound winner, when he beat Noah Strantz of Okoboji by fall at 3:06.

Okoboji won the day at 113 pounds, when Tyce Hanson beat Ethan Boothroyd of West Hancock by a 9-5 decision, while SE Valley took 120 with a 10-5 win from Caelan Oakes-Sudish against Woodbury Central's Brand Beaver.

SB-L's Bo Koedam earned second at 126 when he lost a 3-0 match to Braeden Moore of Tonganoxie. At 145, Hunter Steffans lost the title match to Carroll's Jireh Gallegos.

Teammate Garrett McHugh also finished runner-up, with a loss by fall at 182 to Tonganoxie's Gabriel Bailey. The 195 pound championship match featured a major decision loss by West Lyon's Gabe Terwee to Don Bosco's Carson Tenold.

At 285, West Lyon's Easton Fleshman lost to Solon's Gage Marty, 3-1.

The 132 pound match saw Don Bosco's Garrett Funk take down Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area, 16-4. At 138, Tonganoxie's Grayson Sonntag beat West Hancock's Kellen Smith, 10-1.

But West Hancock got redemption at 160 pounds, when Kane Zeuhl beat Kevin King of South Central Calhoun, 2-0.

Cade Tenold from Don Bosco beat South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister at 170, 11-5. South Central Calhoun had yet another runner up at 220, when West Hancock's Matthew Francis beat Jayden Soard by fall at 3:14.

Some other area finishes were West Lyon finishing sixth overall, Akron-Westfield and Okoboji finishing eighth and ninth, Sioux Center at No. 11, Kingsley-Pierson at No. 13, OABCIG finishing 15th, Woodbury Central at No. 16, Lawton-Bronson, Sibley-Ocheyedan, and Western Christian placing 19, 20, and 21.

The final two local teams in the standings were Ridge View at No. 233 and Cherokee at No. 23.

