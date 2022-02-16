Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux wrestling finish fourth at state duals

DES MOINES — For the West Sioux High School and Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling teams, a third-place finish just wasn’t in the books.

The Falcons and Warriors both lost in heartbreaking fashion in their respective third-place matches at the state on Wednesday, as a pair of pins from their opponents in the final match sent both squads to a fourth-place state finish.

In the Class 2A third-place match, SB-L had a 34-18 lead over the Green Devils following Garrett McHugh’s pinfall victory in the 182 pound matchup against Osage’s Ledger Nehls.

But Osage roared back with three consecutive victories to finish out the match, as Cole Jeffries earned a 17-7 major decision victory over Reece Clausen at 195 pounds, and Barrett and Mac Muller came away with pins at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Mac Muller’s pin ended the match in a 34-34 tie. Osage was then awarded the victory on criteria I, which was the total number of first points scored. The win clinched a third-place state finish for the Green Devils.

After the match, SB-L head coach Clint Koedam expressed pride in his squad, while saving some choice words for the Warriors’ opponent.

“Honestly, here is the thing, Osage has been disrespecting Sergeant Bluff for a real long time,” Koedam said. “Disrespecting us during the season, disrespecting us in seeding, disrespecting us at state duals. It was a lot of fun to see our guys even that score, having those guys pretty nervous.

“It’s something when somebody thinks they are going to come out and just show you what’s up, and then your guys, the underdogs, whatever you want to call us, freaking put their feet in the dirt and by god, they’re going to battle and they’re going to fight tooth and nail.”

For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the fourth place finish is the team’s highest-ever state duals finish. Prior to this season, the Warriors had never even won in the first round.

In the match against Osage, both the Warriors and Green Devils came out with four pins and seven total wins.

“I’m not disappointed about the effort, I’m not disappointed about the result,” Koedam said. “There is nothing about that event that disappoints me. I am actually super, super pumped that a team that has treated us like complete (expletive) for a number of years finally got what was coming to them. I know we still lost, but we gained a lot of respect in my eyes in this facility tonight.”

Over in Class 1A, West Sioux went into the final two matches leading No. 2 seeded Logan-Magnolia, 34-29, after 195 pounder Juan Topete defeated Logan-Magnolia’s Dylan Oviatt in a 10-8 sudden victory.

The Panthers came back to win the match, however, when 220 pounder Caleb Hiatt and 285 pounder Rex Johnson scored back to back victories. Hiatt beat the Falcons’ Ashton McMillan, 6-2, to pull the Panthers within two points, 34-32.

Johnson then clinched the win for Logan-Magnolia with a 12 second pinfall victory over Keegan McMillan.

While Mark Van Oort was disappointed that the Falcons don’t get to bring home a top three trophy, he was still plenty proud with the effort he saw from his squad.

“Our kids laid it on the line,” Van Oort said. “They were gritty, they went after it. I’m very proud of them. As it was winding down, we got a big win out of Juan Topete there at 195, and at 220, Ashton McMillan wrestled a heck of a match, … these mats are really tight. You get into a situation where the out of bounds line can be called short, it can be called as a normal out of bounds line, and it just leaves some question in the general outcome of that situation.”

“Crazy wrestling, crazy intense environment, super proud of our kids.”

The Class 1A state duals champion was Don Bosco, who defeated Lisbon in the title match, 38-25.

West Delaware won the Class 2A duals title, with a 55-18 victory over Independence.

The traditional state wrestling tournament will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.

