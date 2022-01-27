Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling dominates MRAC Tournament

SIOUX CITY– The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team left no doubt about who the best team was on Thursday night at the Missouri River Activities Conference (MRAC) Tournament.

The Warriors simply dominated inside of Long Lines Family Rec Center, sending 13 wrestlers to the conference championships, walking away with seven individual MRAC conference titles, and winning the team championship with 290.5 total points.

The Warriors’ victory returns the conference title to its longtime home in Sergeant Bluff, as prior to Le Mars’ MRAC tournament win last season, SB-L had captured each of the previous five conference championships.

The only title match without an SB-L presence was in the 220 pound bracket. Every other weight class, from 106 all the way up to heavyweight, had a Warrior battling for a championship.

“I think every team is special, this one maybe a little bit more special,” SB-L head coach Clint Koedam said. “Just because of the unique things that they’ve been able to do. Every conference tournament that we’ve been a part of since we’ve been in the MRAC, none of them have been easy wins.”

“It’s always been a really competitive team race, so the way the guys did today, it just gives me a little extra smile.”

The first conference championship match of the night featured SB-L’s Ethan Skoglund taking on Jaymeson VanderVelde of Council Bluffs Lincoln. After two periods, Skoglund had a 4-3 lead in the match, and then scored five more in the third for a 9-4 victory.

At 120 pounds, Sioux City East wrestler Nick Fehl pinned SB-L’s Cam Keokenchann to win the conference crown, the Black Raiders’ one and only title of the day.

SB-L managed to bounce back with title match wins at 126 and 132, with freshman Bo Koedam defeating Jadyn Friedrichs of Sioux City East by fall, and senior Noah Parmeleee taking down Council Bluffs Lincoln sophomore Parker Herzog with a pin at 2:53.

The 138 pound title match was perhaps the most thrilling of the night, as SB-L junior Ty Koedam battled Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts. Koedam erased a deficit to tie it at 6-6 with a takedown, but Watts took the lead back with an escape and ultimately captured the win.

“I’d been looking forward to (the match) all week,” Watts said. “Last time, I lost to him in OT, and I was just hyped for this match today.”

After SB-L wins at 145, 152, and 160 as Hunter Steffans, Zander Ernst, and Zayvion Ellington all captured MRAC titles, Heelan got another win at 170 pounds.

No. 1 ranked Ethan DeLeon went up against SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg, and came away with an 8-1 win.

The Warriors went back on top at 182 pounds when junior Garrett McHugh beat Antonio Medina of Sioux City West by fall at 0:57, and earned their seventh and final title of the night when Kaden Dillavou beat Council Bluffs Lincoln senior Gabe Daniels, 1-0, in the 285 pound finals.

Le Mars, who won the MRAC team title last year, saw two of its wrestlers earn conference championships, as Bulldogs’ sophomore Camden Feuerhelm beat SB-L’s Reece Clausen by fall at 1:53.

Minutes later, sophomore Ayden Hoag won the 220 pound title for the Bulldogs when he pinned Lincoln junior Warren Summers by fall at 3:19.

Bishop Heelan was the team runner-up with 186 total points, while Le Mars finished fourth in the team standings with 141 points, just 1.5 back of third-place finisher Lincoln, at 142.5.

Sioux City East, West, and North took fifth, sixth, and seventh, with 113, 84, and 35 team points, respectively, while Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson finished eighth overall with 22 points.

There were plenty of smiles on the faces of the Warriors after the match was over. Bringing the conference championship back home is a big accomplishment, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

“This is another step toward our ultimate goal of state duals as a team,” Clint Koedam said. “It’s our last opportunity to do something in the regular season as a team. So the guys were really pumped on making improvements from last year in winning the MRAC title, which every kid likes to do.”

SB-L will wrestle next on Feb. 5, in the Class 2A, Section 11 Tournament.

