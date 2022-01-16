Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling dominates Nighthawk Invitational

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won the Nighthawk Invitational with 276.5 points, beating the home Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op team by 75 points.

Akron-Westfield placed third with 158 points, while MOC-Floyd Valley fourth (120) and Western Christian was fifth (158).

Eight different Warriors won their classes, starting with Ayden McRoberts at 120. McRoberts defeated Angel Gasca of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the title match, while Kaden Steckelberg of MOC-Floyd Valley finished third.

At 126, SB-L freshman Bo Koedam came out on top with a win by fall over Elijah Medina of Akron-Westfield at 3:27.

Bo’s older brother Ty Koedam won the 138 pound division by defeating teammate Dalton VanWyhe by fall at 1:37. At 132, SB-L’s Noah Parmelee defeated Gerson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley to win first place.

The Warriors’ dominance continued at 145 with a 4-2 decision victory by Hunter Steffans over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Jaxson Rozeboom, and at 152 with a pin from SB-L’s Zander Ernst over Steling Haack of MOC-Floyd Valley.

At 160, Zayvion Ellington won another weight class for SB-L with a 4-2 victory over Zach Strubbe of MOC-Floyd Valley, and Tyler Schenkelberg took the 170 pound crowd with a 4-3 win over Akron-Westfield’s Lane Kenny.

The 182 pound title went to Casey Pick of Boyden-Hull/Rock when he defeated SB-L’s Garrett McHugh by an 8-6 decision. Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield beat SB-L wrestler Reece Clausen in the 195 pound title match, while the 220 pound win went to Reagan Maasen of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, when he beat SB-L’s Gage Hoffman by fall.

At 285, Akron-Westfield’s Cael Moffatt seated Western Christian wrestler Brooks McFarland to claim the heavyweight crown. Sean ZImmerman of SB-L placed third. Back in the lightweights, Cael Marrow of Akron-Westfield beat SB-L’s Ethan Skoglund in the title match, while Gabino Vargas of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beat Cam Keokenchan of SB-L to win at 113 pounds.

Western Valley meet

West Monona-Whiting took the team conference championship Saturday in Mapleton, beating Kingsley-Pierson by 57 points.

The co-op team won just three divisions, despite the team title.

Spartans 152-pounder Clyde Hildreth won the conference championship at 152 pounds, edging Tristen Jessen with a 5-3 win in the title match.

Hildreth got to the finals by gaining two pinfalls.

Kaden Broer also won at 160 pounds. He recorded two pins to get to the finals, then beat Woodbury Central’s Max McGill, 8-6.

Brayden Tew won at 195. He pinned Cy Handke of Lawton-Bronson in 1:50 during the semifinal, then pinned MVAOCOU 195-pounder Adam Mitchell in 3:49 during the finals.

Megaeska Kalsett placed first at 285, pinning K-P’s Jaocb Kraft in 42 seconds, and then Thorin Rodne in the title match in 3:27.

The Panthers had three wrestlers who were at the top of the podium: Peyton Koster (113), Carson Seuntjens (126) and Damon Schmid (138).

Koster earned a bye in the quarterfinals. Koster then pinned Westwood’s Collin Chapman in 61 seconds during the semifinals, then won in a 15-0 tech fall over Spartans 113-pounder Zander Riley.

Seuntjens also earned a bye in the quarters, followed by two pinfalls.

In the championship match, Seuntjens pinned Wildcats 126-pounder Gunnar Vohs in 1:54.

Schmid’s semifinal win was a pin over Evan Meadowsof West Monona/Whiting, then in the championship, Schmid beat Lawton-Bronson’s Brock Mitchell 7-1.

Other conference champions include:

106: OABCIG’s Myles Beck over Westwood sophomore Jaxon Prichard in 2:38.

120: Brand Beaver of Woodbury Central wins the title with a 15-0 technical fall over K-P’s Juan Juarez.

132: Wildcats junior Ryder Koele won 7-3 over K-P junior Tyler Orzechowski.

145: Lawton-Bronson senior Matt Peters clinched it with a 3:52 pin over Falcons junior Landon Veit.

170: Rams junior Kolby Scott pinned Devin Monahan of West Monona/Whiting in 3:47.

182: Rebels junior Jackson Dewald pinned Kalskett in 3:01 in the title match.

220: Ridge View senior Logan Pickhinke pinned Dylan Waite of Westwood in 4:44.

Twin Lakes meet

Five area wrestlers were either a champion or runner-up at the Twin Lakes Conference meet in Rockwell City.

The lone area champion was at 113 pounds, as Alta-Aurelia’s Aden Rieb beat Bradyn Burns of East Sac by pinfall in 3 minutes, 17 seconds.

Rieb received a bye in the quarterfinals, then in the semifinals, Rieb pinned South Central Calhoun’s Case Korleski in 2:29.

The Warriors also had two runner-up placings. Trevor Meyer was the runner-up at 106 pounds, and Zach Erpelding followed suit at 285 pounds.

Meyer lost in the championship match by way of pinfall to Justin Rohlfing in 1:53. He got to the final with a 5:12 pinover Joseph Peterson of Emmetsburg.

Erpelding got to the final with a 28-second pin over Tristan Hood of Manson Northwest Webster. Then, Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley beat Erpelding in a 56-second pin.

Sioux Central’s 120- and 126-pounders Kaben Morrow and Zane Griffin also placed second. Morrow got to the final with a technical fall, a pin and a major decision. Then, Southeast Valley’s Caelan Oakes-Sudhish pinned Morrow in 14 seconds.

Griffin got to the championship at 126 with two pins, but he lost in an eventful 16-10 match to Ethan Egli of Manson NW Webster.

The Warriors were sixth with 103 points while the Rebels were eighth with 97.5 points. The E-Hawks were the conference champion with 200 points.

Le Mars Invite

The West Sioux High School wrestling team finished second overall at the Le Mars Invite on Saturday, as the Falcons 179 team points came in behind tournament champion Logan Magnolia, with 214. In third place was Spencer at 152, while Bishop Heelan Catholic finished fourth overall with 139 team points.

Several local wrestlers came away with wins in their weight class, starting with Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 120 pounds. Johnson won the crown with a title match pin against Hinton’s Ethan Sachau.

At 126 pounds, Cameron Clark was the first West Sioux wrestler to win his class, when he defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln sophomore Bentley Williams by fall at 4:35.

West Sioux’s Drayven Kraft wrestled in the 132 pound championship match, but lost to Jonathon Burnette of Spirit Lake Park by a 6-3 decision.

Sir Brandon Watts also wrestled in the championship match at 138, by lost by a 12-7 decision to Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia.

Mikey Baker of West Sioux improved to 31-0 on the year with a 10-5 win against Sheldon/South O’Brien senior Cason Johannes, while 160-pound Falcon Cullen Koedam improved to 30-0 with a 3-2 win over Gavin McGuire of Logan-Magnolia in the title match.

At 152 pounds, Sioux City North senior Cameron Sorensen lost by fall to Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia.

No. 1 ranked Ethan DeLeon earned a 3-2 decision over Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O’Brien at 170 to claim the win, and Camden Feuerhelm of Le Mars took down Logan-Magnolia’s Dylan Oviatt for a 182 pound title.

Sibley-Ocheyedan sophomore Michael Block, Jr., came away with a 195 pound win with a pin against Bode Binneboese of Hinton at 5:00, while Ayden Hoag earned the second title of the day for the host-team Bulldogs with a 3-2 win over Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt.

Sioux Center heavyweight Ethan Hooyer won the 285 pound crown with a 5-2 decision over Rex Johnson of Logan-Magnolia.

West Sioux had two wrestlers go for titles in the lightweights, with 106 pounder Reid Persinger falling to Sioux Falls Lincoln eighth grader Hudson Cisar at 2:55, while Brayden Graff lost a 4-3 decision to Logan-Magnolia freshman Corbin Reisz in the 113 pound championship

