Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Lila Walding reaches IWCOA girls quarterfinals

Lila Walding is still alive at the IWCOA Girls state wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, as the Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior went 3-0 on Friday with a trio of pins to advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

Walding, one of the first two SB-L wrestlers to ever wrestle at the girls state tournament, started the day with a win by fall in 1 minute, 59 seconds, over Abby Dorn of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, and then followed it with a 30 second pin over Claire Gaffney of Mount Vernon.

Walding’s final matchup of the day came against Brynn Miller of Pleasantville. Miller earned a takedown with 18 seconds left in the first, but Walding tied it up at 2-2 with a reversal.

In the second period, Miller went back in front with a takedown at 0:54, but Walding ended it with a pin at 5:13, to advance to the state quarterfinals.

“It feels amazing,” Walding said. “This is my first time this far into making the stand, and the last couple years, I didn’t make it to AAU because I fell short. I’m really happy and proud of myself, because hard work pays off.”

Walding’s freshman teammate, Kendra Berglund, defeated North Scott’s Chevy Fierce by pin at 1:16, but then had her championship hopes end with a loss to Bettendorf wrestler Hannah Beintema. Beintema took down Berglund by fall at 5:10.

“All matches that the girls won, they all won by pin.” SB-L coach Rick Maxfield said. “I’m really excited to see what tomorrow is going to bring. Lila has to win at least one more to get on the podium, in Kendra’s case, she’ll need to win two more and then she’ll be able to get on the podium.”

While both girls are wrestling on the biggest stage of their lives, Maxfield is trying to make sure that they keep a level head. Even in Walding’s case, tomorrow’s quarterfinal is ‘just another match.”

“I try to keep them at bay, and try to explain to them that we’re just going to take this one match at a time,” Maxfield said. “Try not to figure it in that aspect of being such a big venue, and what is at stake.”

“We’ve just got to wrestle it, wrestle for six minutes. Whatever it takes, just wrestle one match at a time.”

For both girls, it was a special experience to stand on the mat with all 700 something of the other girls participating in the event.

“Especially before the event started, I know it wasn’t every single person, but having most everyone there was really eye-opening to see that many girls. ” Berglund said.

Elsewhere on the mat, Sioux City North sophomore Somally Sek won her first match by forfeit, and then defeated Brett Harklau of Humboldt at 3:05. Sek then lost to Maddie Black of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, and then won by fall over Eva Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock in the consolation rounds.

Stars 135-pounder Elizabeth Rubio won her first match by fall, but then lost to Addison Burden of Solon by pin in round number two. Rubio then ended her day with a consolation round loss to Earlham’s Haley Glade, who earned a 12-0 major decision.

Idella Edwards captured her first-round win by a 21-second pin against Osage’s Addision Schenker, but then lost in the second round to West Lyon’s Jana Terwee. In the consolation rounds, Edwards beat Norwalk’s Madeline Benge by fall in 13 seconds.

Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd and Izzy Deeds both made it into the quarterfinal round.

Both Raptors wrestlers went 3-0 on Friday. Shepherd did so at 130 pounds while Deeds did so at 155.

Le Mars 120-pounder Bailey Brady also went 3-0 on the day. She claimed two pins, including in the third round with a 3:14 pin over Assumption’s Olivia Rogalla.

