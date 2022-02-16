Sergeant Bluff, West Sioux wrestling fall in state duals semifinals

DES MOINES — After a pair of heart-pounding, history-making, and emotional first round wins in the state duals at Wells Fargo Arena, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School and West Sioux wrestling team were finally stopped in their tracks Wednesday afternoon in the semifinals.

The Warriors wrestled well early on in their Class 2A matchup against No. 1 seeded West Delaware, but couldn’t quite close the deal as the Hawks came out with a 43-24 victory.

The win pushed West Delaware into the state duals championship match, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton will wrestle later tonight for third place.

Over in Class 1A, West Sioux followed up its 40-39 first-round win over Missouri Valley, with a 43-30 loss against Lisbon.

SB-L was riding high off its first round victory over Crestwood that clinched the very first first-round state duals victory in program history. Just over 30 minutes after finishing off that emotional win, SB-L had to turn around and wrestle against the three-time defending champion Hawks.

West Delaware kicked things off with a 285-pound pinfall victory from Cameron Geuther over SB-L heavyweight Denman Jones, but SBL won six of the next eight matches to take a 24-13 lead.

But things unraveled for the Warriors toward the end of the match, as the Hawks finished things off with four consecutive pins.

160 pound SB-L freshman Zayvion Ellington lost by fall to West Delaware’s Jadyn Peyton, to pull the Hawks within five points, at 24-19. West Delaware then took a one-point lead in the 170 pound match, 25-24, when Kyle Cole scored a win by fall over SB-L senior Tyler Schenkelberg at 0:55.

The Hawks made it a seven-point match with a pin at 182 by Will Ward over Garrett McHugh, and then clinched the victory with a pin at 195 from Wyatt Voelker over Gage Hoffman. West Delaware added one last pin the final match of the afternoon, as Sawyer Falck beat Reece Clausen at 220 pounds.

While the strength SB-L’s lineup is concentrated from 106 pounds to 152 pounds, the Hawks thrived at the heavier weights, with 160 pound senior Jadyn Peyton and 195 pound senior Wyatt Voelker both ranked No. 1 in the state.

Despite the loss, SB-L coach Clint Koedam was happy with his team’s enthusiasm in the match.

“The part that I really enjoyed about this entire dual was the enthusiasm that went all the way through the whole thing,” Koedam said. “There is a lot of pressure on those upper guys, the 182, 195, and 220, especially because West Delaware is pretty solid at that upper end. I’m not disappointed in their effort, that is kind of what it boils down to.

“As long as you do everything you are supposed to do, you’ve got to be willing to accept those results.”

West Delaware finished with six pins in the match and eight total victories, and will wrestle No. 2 seed Independence in the title match.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which had two pins and six total victories against the Hawks, will wrestle at 6:30 against No. 3 seeded Osage for third-place at state.

Over in the Class 1A semifinal, Lisbon kicked things off with a pair of pins to take a 12-0 lead over West Sioux.

The Falcons then captured two of the next three matches with a pin at 113 by Preston Providence and a 4-3 decision victory at 126 from Cameron Clark, but never led, as Lisbon finished with six total pins and eight total victories.

The Falcons three undefeated wrestlers all kept their seasons flawless, as 145 pounder Mikey Baker pinned Lisbon’s Indy Harbaugh, improving his season record to 49-0.

At 160, senior Cullen Koedam put his season mark at 48-0 with a 55 second win by fall against Lisbon’s Junior Krob, while 182 pound Carson Lynott pinned Will Bennett in 20 seconds, his 12th pin in 13 decisions this season.

“What you can say about Carson Lynott is that he goes out there, and he is just so powerful,” West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort said. “He has so many practices in, and he just knows how to do this. He never seems surprised, and he has persevered through a lot in his career.”

For Van Oort and the Falcons, Lisbon’s depth was just too much to overcome. Lisbon came into the match fresh off of a 66-12 first round victory over Wilton, with seven ranked wrestlers on its roster.

While the Falcons didn’t come away with the ultimate victory they were hoping for, the key to Van Oort was in the effort.

“We were committed to going for it, and we wanted to give ourselves an opportunity to wrestle for a state championship,” Van Oort said. “We fell just a little bit short there, 43-30. My hat’s off to Lisbon, … we just couldn’t quite get there. All in all, we’ve just got to see what we can do in going for third and fourth.”

West Sioux will wrestle against Logan-Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the third place match, while Don Bosco and Lisbon will wrestle in the state title match for the third consecutive year.

The Falcons have wrestled Logan-Magnolia twice already this season, the first time at the Riverside Meet on Dec. 11, and the second time at the Heelan Invite on Jan. 22.

“I think they have a little bit more depth than us, and I predict this will be a relatively tight dual,” Van Oort said. “I can’t say what they will do, but if they move some guys around, that could change the landscape a little bit. We’re pretty much committed to our lineup, and how we’ve been wrestling. We might have a few tricks up our sleeve, but not a lot.”

