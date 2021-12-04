Sioux Center's Rozeboom wins 195 pound bracket at SB-L Invitational

SIOUX CITY-- Sioux Center senior Zachery Rozeboom walked away with a victory in the 195-pound bracket at the Sergeant-Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday at Long Lines Family Center.

Rozeboom claimed the win by beating Carter Davis of Underwood by fall at 3:28, to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Rozeboom was the only local wrestler to compete in a championship match, but a few others managed to put up some solid finishes.

Akron-Westfield sophomore Cael Morrow finished third at 106 pounds by beating SB-L sophomore Ethan Skoglund by a 9-1 major decision. At 113 pounds, Spencer junior Gabe Cauthron lost a 16-6 major decision to Brandon Valley's Hayden McGuire to finish fourth.

Ayden McRoberts of SB-L finished fifth overall at 120 pounds, while Warriors' junior Bo Koedam came in fourth at 126 pounds and SB-L sophomore Dalton VanWyhe finished fifth at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, Ty Koedem of SB-L took third overall, just ahead of of Kingsley-Pierson senior Damon Schmid and Vinney Pomerson of Sioux City East, at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Warriors' junior Hunter Steffans placed third at 145 pounds with a 6-0 decision against Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley, while Zander Ernst lost to Millard South senior Tyler Antoniak in the 152 pound championship match.

The 160 pound title went to Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista, with Spencer's Cole Rutter coming in third.

170 pounder Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield placed third by beating Sioux Center sophomore Reid Hulshof.

At 195, Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield beat Brock Dyer of Millard South to claim third place. 220 pound Sioux Center senior Issac Roskan took third with a win by fall over Carson James of Akron-Westfield.

Brandon Valley sophomore Navarro Schunke won the heavyweight division at 285 pounds with a pin of Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer at 3:32.

Kaden Dilavou of SB-L placed fourth at 285 pounds, while junior teammate Sean Zimmerman finished fifth.

