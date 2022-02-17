Sioux City North wrestling coach Tanner Francksen-Small pays off bet after Logan Williams qualifies for state

SIOUX CITY — Tanner Francksen-Small knew he had to give the North High School wrestling room a boost.

So, he sent out a challenge around Christmas time after a bad practice, and on Tuesday, the Stars wrestling coach paid his dues on the bet he was happy to lose.

The challenge Francksen-Small sent out to the entire team was this: If any North wrestler made it to state, Francksen-Small would get a mullet-style haircut.

The Cruz Brothers, Christian and Caleb, brought their materials needed to cut Francksen-Small’s hair, right there in the wrestling room before he and North 145-pound senior Logan Williams left for state.

Williams qualified for the state meet at 145 pounds in Class 3A, as he qualified second in the district meet.

Williams pinned Lewis Central’s Zack Winslow in the semifinals in 1 minute, 9 seconds, then in the championship match, Waukee Northwest’s Dom Rubino pinned Williams in 46 seconds.

That put Williams into the third-place match. Winslow made it there, too,but Williams beat him earlier on Saturday.

That meant Williams automatically qualified for the state meet, which starts Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

That also meant the Cruz brothers could bring out their clippers.

“It feels awkward, that’s for sure,” said Francksen-Small about his new haircut. “If that’s something that gets our kids excited and want to work a little harder, I’ll be happy to do that every year. They saw coach was willing to put something on the line, and they wanted to try and mess up my hair.”

At the time, Francksen-Small thought the Stars could get three or four state qualifiers, and he just needed to light a spark that was about to be extinguished.

Williams will be the lone Star competing at the state meet, and Francksen-Small has known the newest Star state qualifier for a while.

The two go back to club wrestling when they were teammates. Francksen-Small saw how well Williams wrestled, even when Williams was taller and leaner than most kids he competed against.

“He did stuff back then that made you say ‘wow,’ just because he was lanky and tall for his age,” Francksen-Small said. “He had room for improvement. The biggest room for improvement he had was getting stronger. Last year, he muscled up.”

Then, this year, Williams got stronger mentally. Williams knew he could go up against guys who may be bigger than he is, but there were some wins earlier in the season that proved to him he could hang with anyone in his class, at his weight.

Williams will have to use that mentality this week, if he wants to find a spot on the 145-pound podium.

Williams faces Southeast Polk senior Joel Jesuroga, who is 36-1 and is ranked No. 1 by IAwrestle.com.

Friedrichs stays on his feet

East sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs has stayed the course, according to coach Kyle Lewis.

Friedrichs goes into the state tournament with a 27-11 record, and he’ll be wrestling in the 126-pound bracket on Thursday against Jayce Luna of Bettendorf, who is No. 3 in the IAwrestle Class 3A rankings.

Friedrichs qualified for state at the Lewis Central district meet the same way Williams did.

He pinned his first two opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, as Friedrichs pinned West’s Evan Tweet in 23 seconds, while also pinning Lewis Central’s Derrik Gregory in 2 minutes, 51 seconds.

Friedrichs finished second in his weight class, as he couldn’t beat Wolves 126-pounder Ethan Mahoney.

The East sophomore didn’t need a wrestleback.

“Jadyn is strong on his feet,” Lewis said. “The big key for him is to just keep moving. We’ve been preaching that all year. When we have our hands on them, we have to keep moving them.

“Expectations, we just talk about No. 1, let’s have fun,” Lewis added. “He’s happy he’s qualified, but he’s not satisfied yet. He’s excited for the opportunity.”

