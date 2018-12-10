AKRON, Iowa | John Henrich has been inspired by numerous wrestlers and coaches ever since he took up the sport in kindergarten.
Growing up, he watched the sport on television and aspired to be just like those he followed. Perhaps the best advice the Akron-Westfield senior has received came from someone who’s more important.
His dad.
“He held me to a high standard,” said the Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, the state’s top-ranked Class 1A 160-pound weight class wrestler who has pinned each of his 10 opponents this season, all under a minute.
“He coached me a little bit and took me to tournaments when my coaches weren’t able to. He was one who gave me the other side of being around an athlete. He left the coaching to the coaches. He made me not skip a practice. He took me to wrestling camps. There was never a time where he said you couldn’t do this. That’s a big part of it to me.
“He said, ‘I don’t care how good you are. I’m proud of you.’ You need someone who’s proud of you and will support you the whole way.”
A University of Nebraska recruit, the 18-year old son of Brad and Michelle Henrich of Akron has won each of the last two 160-pound 1A state titles. He’s gone 97-0 since transferring to Akron-Westfield from Rapid City Stevens, where he was a three-time Class AA state qualifier who finished third at 120 pounds as a seventh-grader and third at 152 as a freshman.
Since seventh grade, Henrich has piled up 195 victories. He took difficult defeats earlier in his career, but learned from those, aided by Stevens coaches Brent Voorhees, Tyler King and Travis King. His aggressive style is patterned by former University of Iowa wrestlers Tom Brands and Ryan Morningstar.
Henrich’s style was in full display at Saturday’s Westerner Invitational where the longest of his three matches came in the finals against J.D. Kuhlman of Creighton (Neb.), lasting only 32 seconds.
“When the whistle goes, it’s time,” said Henrich. “I get the takedown, then I do what I need to do on top to break him down. I just attack. I don’t wait for things to happen. I get the takedown, I break him down, I look for the wrist. I go right to my bread and butter, the arm bar. If it’s not there, there are other moves I practice every day. If one thing doesn’t work, you have to find it and keep working for it.”
“Once he gets that takedown on top, he’s a hammer,” said first-year Akron-Westfield Coach John Sievert, who during his senior year at Morningside College, won the 197-pound NAIA national title.
“His confidence has gone up so much better. He has better shots now. He’s a lot tougher on his feet. He’s improved in a lot of things, really. He’s more open to helping his teammates. During practice when we need to go over technique, he’s helping us. Last year and the year before, he was more focused on working on his state title and working for himself, but now he’s helping other kids out more. That comes from hard work every day, including those early morning workouts.”
Henrich verbally committed to Nebraska shortly before the first week of the football season to avoid the stress of the recruiting process. The possible 157 or 165 pounder in college also considered Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
Then, he watched his football season take off. The hard-hitting linebacker paced Coach Eric Walkingstick’s Westerners with 83.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss. The squad went 8-3 and reached the Class A state quarterfinals.
“(Recruiting) was exciting, stressful, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Henrich, who plans to major in agricultural engineering. “The coaches are awesome. The teammates are great. I’m looking forward to learning and accomplishing my dream of being a Division I athlete. I don’t want to be just an athlete. I want to be a competitive athlete and a fierce one.”
“I think they’ll let him develop his technique, then get him to where they want him to be,” said Sievert. “He’s the kind of wrestler you want on your team. He’ll do anything you want. He’ll bring leadership and the willingness to do absolutely anything they need him to do.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Girls Basketball
Kaitlin Ricke, Lawton-Bronson.... The senior point guard averaged 22 points and 6.3 steals as the Eagles went 2-1 last week. She has scored 20 or more points in four of the squad’s five games.
Boys Basketball
Austin Van Donge, Unity Christian.... The junior averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Knights went 3-0 last week. He shot 74 percent from the field for a squad that’s off to a 5-0 start.