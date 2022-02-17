Siouxland schools have 14 area wrestlers advance to state quarterfinals in Iowa

DES MOINES — Northwest Iowa wrestling fans had plenty to be happy about on Thursday morning during the first day of the IHSAA state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, as 14 area wrestlers kept their championship hopes alive.

Four of those 14 wrestlers hail from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, while West Lyon, Sheldon-South O’Brien, and Sioux Center sent two apiece.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ethan Skoglund was the area’s first wrestler to advance, with a 7-3 win over Humboldt freshman Cyler Cirks in the first round. Teammate Bo Koedam punched his state quarterfinals ticket at 126 pounds with a win by fall over Humboldt junior Jayden Gargano.

Bo’s older brother, Ty Koedam, also earned a state quarterfinal berth at 138 pound, when he beat Carroll senior Carter Drake by a 6-4 decision. The fourth and final Warrior to push his way through to the next round was No. 3 ranked Zander Ernst, who won his 152 pound first round match over Mount Vernon junior Henry Ryan by fall at 1:52.

Two more faces from Bishop Heelan come out on top, with sophomore and first-time qualifier Sir Brandon Watts beating Independence junior Carter Straw by a 7-2 decision. A few matches later, teammate Ethan DeLeon came out on top at 170 over Roland-Story senior Eli Thorson, by a 22-7 technical fall.

“I think they both came out, wrestled really well and looked ready to go,” Heelan head coach Jordan Langley said. “They got the first round jitters out of them early in the matches, both periods, and I think once they got settled in, they were pretty tough to beat.”

DeLeon’s opponent in Friday’s 170 pound quarterfinals will be Sheldon-South O’Brien sophomore Jarrett Roos, one of two Orabs to win in the opening round.

Roos advanced with an 11-0 major decision victory over Center Point-Urbana senior Collin Hoskins. Joining Roos in the quarters is senior teammate Cason Johannes, who beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Hunter Steffans in the first round.

West Lyon also has two boys moving on to the next round, in 195 pound senior Gabe TerWee and 285-pounder Easton Fleshman.

"It's awesome," Fleshman said. "All the work we've put in together this whole season, him and I have been pushing each other. It's nice to have a guy with me in the quarterfinals round. Hopefully him and I can keep going on together in this tournament."

Sioux Center’s two quarterfinals qualifiers are No. 4-ranked 285-pound senior Ethan Hooyer and 182-pound senior Zachery Rozeboom.

The other area wrestlers who are still in the championship hunt are first-time qualifiers Josiah Bundt of MOC-Floyd Valley, who beat Chariton junior Jayden Allen-Winston in an 11-9 sudden victory. Prior to this year, Bundt had never even qualified for the district meet.

Spirit Lake Park 132-pound senior Jonathon Burnette moved on, beating Woodward-Granger junior Peyton Nixon by fall at 1:14.

Elsewhere in the bracket, several area wrestlers are still alive in their pursuit of third place.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton has three wrestlers that will will be wrestling in the consolation bracket, in 132 pound senior Noah Parmelee, 145 pound junior Hunter Steffans, and 160 pound senior Zayvion Ellington.

Parmelee lost his first round match to Union wrestler Caleb Olson, 9-6, but then won his consolation round match over Fairfield freshman Cason Miller, 3-2. After losing his match to Cason Johannes of Sheldon, Steffans kept his weekend alive with a consolation round medical forfeit victory against Independence senior Isaiah Weber. Ellington lost his first match to Hampton-Dumont-Cal’s Carl Barkema, and then bounced back with a 6-1 victory over Karson Downey of Clarinda.

The remaining SB-L wrestler, Garrett McHugh, lost by fall to Sioux Center’s Zach Rozeboom in the first round by fall, and then had his weekend end with a loss by fall to Felipe Molina of West Liberty.

Sheldon-South O’Brien freshman Josh Hoffman lost his first round match to Hampton-Dumont sophomore Jayson Stevens by fall, and then lost his consolation match to Algona freshman Isaac Wilson, also by fall.

At 113, Central Lyon freshman Levi Kramer had his season end with a pair of losses, the first to Kaiden Dietzenbach of Burlington Notre Dame, and the second to Marco Alejo of Knoxville.

113 pound Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley sophomore Gabino Vargas lost his two matches as well, falling in the first round to Aldin Swanson of Vinton-Shellsburg, and losing in the consolidation bracket to ADM junior Jacob Alexander.

At 120, Central Lyon freshman Regan Hasche lost to Webster City senior Camron Phetxoumphone by fall, and then lost in the consolation round to Bauer of Sioux Center. West Lyon freshman Gage Blauwet lost both of his matches, falling to Osage’s Tucker Stangel in the first round, and then losing to Albia’s Dawson Bonnet, 6-2.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Jaxson Rozeboom lost his first match in the 152 pound bracket to Osage junior Chase Thomas, but then beat Humboldt senior Joe Weydert in the consolation round to keep his weekend alive.

Spirit Lake Park’s other state qualifier, 160-pounder Zach Jensen, lost to Red Oak junior Dawson Bond in the first round, and then bounced back with an 11-6 win over Hunter McFadden of Eddville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

At 220, Sioux Center senior Ty Hulshof lost to Webster City’s Jaxon Cherry by fall in the first round, and then kept his pursuit of third place alive with a 10-5 win over West Delaware’s Sawyer Falck in the consolation rounds. Elsewhere at 220, Lyle Moore of Central Lyon lost to Barrett Muller of Osage before defeating Nick Wacha of Ballard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0