South Sioux City girls wrestling takes early lead in team race

After the first round on Friday, the South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team built a lead and again had its eyes set on the state championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Cardinals sent five wrestlers to the semifinals on Friday night, building up a score of 52 points early into in the evening session for the three boys classes as well as the one class for the ladies.

Yutan was second with 44 points.

The five Cardinals who had advanced to the semifinals were Gloria Flores at 100, Selena Zamora (132), Stephanie Gonzalez (145), Yohaly Quinones (152) and Melissa De La Torre at 235.

“I think that’s something that’s always been there,” said South Sioux coach Evan Bohnet of the potential of gaining another team title. “We’re making sure they believe in themselves. They do believe they are the best team, but we have to show up and wrestle. The wins will take care of themselves.”

Flores won her first match with a pin in 5 minutes, 43 seconds over Autumn Bartlett of Beatrice, and it embodied how the Cardinals have wrestled all season.

The Cardinals junior immediately took a 2-0 lead 15 seconds into the match with a takedown.

Then, she scored four points in the second period and two point before pinning Bartlett.

“She kept looking for those extra points, and that’s why we wrestle a full six minutes,” Bohnet said. “Gloria continued to wrestle for a full six minutes.”

Flores opened up the season with a loss, but she stayed out, came back to get third in the season-opening tournament, and has beaten some good wrestlers to get to state.

She’ll get on the podium, but Flores did not win her semifinal match.

Maycee Peacher of Bennington scored early and often to beat Flores 10-2 on Friday night in the semis.

Then, Cardinals 132-pounder Selena Zamora wrestled against Madison Davis of West Holt, and Zamora pinned Favis in 4:10.

Bohnet thought Zamora did a good job of taking control early, and set the tone for the pin early in the third period.

“She wrestled her match, and that was a big key for her.” Bohnet said.

Zamora wasn't done there. In the semis, Zamora advanced to the finals with a 5-2 win over Omaha North's Ann Marie Meiman.

Flores and Zamora were the only Cardinals to compete in the semis before the Journal’s deadline.

At 145, Stephanie Gonzalez edged Grand Island's Anyia Roberts in a 10-9 quarterfinal.

Yohaly Quinones made quick work out of her opponent, Omaha Northwest’s Chloe Mader, as the Cardinals wrestler pinned Mader in 38 seconds in the 152-pound quarterfinals.

Quinones stayed unbeaten going into the semifinals.

“Yohaly’s match was there and done before we had time to sit down and get comfortable,” Bohnet said. “She did a great job of putting her in a spot right away. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, I’m not surprised by anything anymore.”

Melissa De La Torre also picked up six points with a pin at 235 pounds. De La Torre pinned Norfolk Catholic’s Quinlyn Kennel in 2 minutes, 44 seconds in the quarterfinals.

The Cardinals junior led 3-0 before she recorded her pin.

Caitlyn Sohm won her first match at 235, but lost in the quarterfinals in a 1:51 pin.

BRLD’s Zeena Villanueva advanced to the semifinals at 185, as she beat O’Neill’s Madelynne Jakubowski with a close 3-2 decision, then beat Millard South’s Stormy Hampton, 8-4.

Crofton’s Madisen Petersen is in the title match, pinning both of her opponents in a combined 50 seconds.

Her first match lasted 32 seconds against Amherst’s Taleah Thomas then she needed 27 seconds to get through Norfolk’s Tiearra Pollard.

Petersen’s teammate, Annabelle Poppe, also advanced to the semifinals, pinning Lauren Sash of Millard West in 3:05.

Two Winnebago girls — Darian Earth at 185 and Precious DeCora at 235 — won their first-round matches before losing in the quarters.

Both girls earned their wins by pinfall in the first round.

Avani Wilkie lost her first-round match at 152.

Both of Wayne’s wrestlers are in the consolation round, but 100-pounder Ichell Rivas won in the first round with a 6-2 win over Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin.

Boys

Crofton-Bloomfield 106-pounder Robbie Fisher is in the title match in Class C.

He won his first two matches by way of pinfall, including a pin in 5:09 in the quarterfinals over St. Paul’s Derrick Ruzicka.

In the semis, Fisher beat Hershey’s Ethan Elliott 7-2. Fisher led 2-0 after the first period, then 4-0 after the second.

Fisher was one of six area wrestlers who advanced to the quarterfinals.

Crofton/Bloomfield produced three other quarterfinals: William Poppe at 145, Wyatt Tramp at 160 and Jared Janssen at 220.

Also in Class C, Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt wrestled in the semifinals late Friday by getting two pins. On Friday, Burt pinned Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Homolka in 3:09.

Pender 138-pounder Zachery Randall won his Class D quarterfinal match 13-6 over Gaven Nutter of North Platte St. Patrick’s.

