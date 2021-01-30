South Sioux City girls wrestling wins NSWCA state championship

A pin is worth six points, and added 24 valuable points to the Cardinals’ score. The Cardinals held a 6.5-point lead going into the finals.

“I knew what we were capable of,” Bohnet said. “We talked and we said we had one more match. All I ever asked is that you give me 100 percent effort, and we go 6-0 in the third- and fifth-place matches. We went 6-0, and we needed that. That sealed the deal right there. Every single girl wrestled hard and ended up with a pin.”

De La Torre and Quinones both placed third in their respective divisions while the other four ladies got fifth place through wins by fall.

Bohnet was fired up, especially, by Quinones’ win.

She was facing Amherst’s Taylor Roach. At first, Roach had Quinones on her back early in the match.

Quinones shortly thereafter turned Roach around and earned the pin at the 3-minute, 52-second mark of the match.

The Cardinals lose just one senior — Aridiana Zamora — and she was the lone Cardinals wrestler going for a championship spot on Saturday.