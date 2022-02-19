South Sioux City produces two girls state champions

Just one season into sanctioned wrestling, the South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team produced two individual champions.

First, Selena Zamora won the first ever state championship in girls wrestling for South Sioux, defeating Rylee Hoppe 8-1 early on Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Later in the evening, 152-pounder Yohaly Quinones won by default because of injury over Makayla Pate over McCook.

Zamora took control early, taking a 2-0 lead with a 26-second takedown. She took that aggression throughout the rest of the match, and she didn’t let Hoppe get a chance to score major points.

Hoppe scored her lone point in the second period.

Then, Zamora was in the bottom position to start the third period. She immediately escaped from Hoppe five seconds into the match, and took Hoppe down just three seconds later.

Zamora stayed in control throughout the match, and let a big smile out when she went to celebrate with Bohnet.

Heading into the week, Bohnet knew Zamora needed to focus on the little things to be successful.

“It's about making the right move at the right time,” Bohnet said. “It’s about the little things. Selena and Jackie (Zamora) know how to do things, but they need to focus on the little details.”

Quinones, meanwhile, had to figure out what Pate wanted to do in the first period. Neither girl really made an aggressive move during the first two minutes, nor did either wrestler leave the center circle.

That all changed in the second period.

The Cardinals junior started in the bottom position but that didn’t deter her one bit.

Quinones immediately got up and put a reversal on Pate, and scored those two early points.

Quinones got Pate into a wing position, and Pate was struggling to get out of it.

Quinones heard a pop, knew something was wrong and immediately made sure Pate was OK.

When the medical crew checked Pate out, Quinones tried to keep herself focused. She wanted to keep wrestling, because she wanted to get the pinfall.

She recorded two pinfalls earlier on Friday to get to the finals.

The match was stopped, and ultimately, the McCook junior was unable to continue.

After the match was called after Pate could not continue, Quinones started to cry. It started to hit her that she was the program’s second official state champion.

“I’m just proud of myself,” said Quinones, who was fighting back tears of relief and joy. “All of the practices, all of the sacrifices I’ve made, they paid off. I’m grateful of my coaches, family and friends. They helped me every step of the way. I feel relieved.”

She leaped into Bohnet’s arms, as cheers could have been heard throughout the entire arena.

Oh, and the Cardinals won the team aspect of the girls aspect of the competition, winning with 95 points.

The Cardinals put six girls on the podium. Gloria Flores placed fifth at 100 pounds, Stephanie Gonzalez was fourth at 145, Melissa De La Torre was third at 235 and Caitlyn Sohm was fifth in that same bracket.

“To put it into words, I’m proud of these young ladies in the way they wrestled, in the hIstory that they were able to make,” Bohnet said. “We’re going to have success as individuals but that drives success as a team.”

Crofton/Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher won a state title in Class C at 106 pounds. He pinned Ryan Stusse Jr. in exactly one minute.

Crofton’s Madisen Petersen, Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger and Art Escalante of WInside each lost title matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.