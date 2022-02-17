South Sioux City sends two to Class B quarterfinals

OMAHA — Two South Sioux CIty High School wrestlers made it to the quarterfinals Thursday at the Nebraska Class B state wrestling tournament, but both of those wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals.

Tony Palmer won his first match at 160 pounds, as he won in a technical fall by a score of 16-0 at the 3-minute, 22-second mark over Cozad’s Brock Malcom.

That moved Palmer to the quarterfinals, where it lost to Pierce’s Michael Kurntorad, 8-6.

Cardinals 285-pounder Mwamba Ngeleka also won in the first round, as he pinned Chance Symons of Scottsbluff in 5:24.

Ngeleka was pinned in the quarterfinals in 5:05 by York’s Kadence Velde.

The other four Cardinals wrestlers — Juan Reyes (106), Caleb Berg (126), Darrius Helms (170) and Nicholas Limon (182) — lost in the first round. Reyes, Berg and Helms were pinned while Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson beat Limon 6-5.

Meanwhile, all five Wayne wrestlers lost in the first round in Class B. Three of those five lost in a decision.

Five area wrestlers were able to advance to the semifinals on Thursday morning, and the Crofton/Bloomfield co-op produced four of them in Class C.

Robbie Fisher advanced to the 106-pound semifinals with two pins. In the first round, Fisher pinned Wood River’s Jhonny Matias Trejo in 3:09, then in the quarterfinal, Fisher pinned St. Paul’s Derrick Ruzicka in 5:09.

At 145 pounds, William Poppe also pinned his first two foes. Poppe pinned Brendan Boyce of Ord in 1:48, then in the quarterfinals, Poppe pinned Falls City’s Robert Gilkerson in 3:47.

Wyatt Tramp and Jared Janssen both won their first two matches by a pin and a decision at 160 and 220.

Tramp opened his path to the podium with a 4:50 pin over Bryce Sutton of Central City. Then, he won 9-4 over Beau Zoucha of Twin River.

Janssen moved to 46-4 on the season, as he pinned Carson Adams of Fillmore Central in 65 seconds, then beat Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Central in a 7-1 win.

Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt pinned both of his guys to get to the Class C-152 semifinals. Burt opened up his day with a pin in 4:25 over West Holt’s Caleb Davis. In the quarterfinals, Burt pinned Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia in 3:09.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0