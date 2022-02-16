South Sioux freshman Tony Palmer leads Cardinals to state wrestling

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Tony Palmer is just a freshman, but when he walks into the South Sioux City High School wrestling room, the freshman instantly gains respect.

Even as a freshman, Palmer was voted as a captain at the beginning of the season, and he’s one of six Cardinals boys to be wrestling starting Thursday at CHI Center in Omaha at the Nebraska state tournament.

Palmer instantly came into the wrestling room with experience, as he won youth state tournaments before becoming a high school athlete.

“It’s his pace and offense that makes him so good,” Cardinals coach Jacob Renken said. “He’s dangerous from his feet. He is hard to defend. When you try to defend something, he’ll hit something else.

“When he came in, you’re always hesitant about how these phenoms are going to be,” Renken added. “Sometimes they think they know everything, and won’t want to listen to your coaching. That’s not the case. Tony is extremely coachable. That’s everyone, too. They all listen to us and it’s been great.”

Palmer will be wrestling at 160 pounds, and he goes into the state tournament ranked eighth by NEwrestle.com.

Palmer won the Class B-1 district meet, and goes into this weekend with a 32-6 record. He is just one of three freshmen in the B-160 bracket.

“He lets his dedication speak for itself,” Renken said.

Reyes turns it around

Juan Reyes didn’t get to celebrate many wins as a freshman and sophomore.

According to Renken, who was an assistant coach until Evan Bohnet left to coach the Cardinals’ girls program, Reyes won just eight matches over his first two seasons.

Fast forward to the 2021-22 season, and Reyes is a state-ranked wrestler going into the weekend.

Reyes won 26 matches this season at 106 pounds, and he placed fourth at the district meet last weekend. Reyes is ranked eighth at B-106.

“He is a dark horse,” Renken said. “He’s now taking it to the state’s best. He has an OK path to placing.”

Berg ‘has no holes’

Caleb Berg qualified for the state meet by getting third last weekend, and he goes into the 126-pound bracket with a 24-11 record.

His first match will be against third-ranked Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, and he has a 49-2 record.

Renken said that Berg can compete against any wrestler.

“He has really turned it on this year,” the Cardinals coach said. “He’s solid on his feet on top and on bottom. I don’t really see where he has holes in his game. He was sick earlier in the season, but now he’s back. I’ve told him all season that I can see him in the finals.” \

Helms got votes, too

Darrius Helms is the other freshman who will be competing this week, and just like Palmer, Helms received votes in the captain election.

In fact, Helms was part of a re-vote in the wrestlers’ vote.

Helms will be competing in the 170-pound division in Class B. He qualified for state, as he placed fourth in his class at districts.

Helms comes in with a 22-17 record. The Cardinals freshman is just one of two freshmen in the field.

Helms’ first match will be a tough one, though. He’ll go up against Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth, who is fourth by NEwrestle.com.

Limon is ‘hardest working guy’

Renken has been around many wrestlers, and he admitted on Monday that even he looks up to Nick Limon, who will be wrestling at 182 pounds.

The reason why Renken looks up to a guy like Limon is his work ethic.

“He had a complete body transformation,” Renken said. “He was a taller, slender kid. Now, he’s pretty built. He spent a lot of time in the weight room. He ate a lot cleaner. Nick Limon works when other people aren’t seeing it. I don’t have to tell him to do an extra rep or get a lift or run it. Nick lost in the blood round last year.”

Limon goes into the week placed right at the top of the bracket, and his first draw is against the second-ranked wrestler in the state.

Limon will go up against Beatrice junior Deegan Nelson, who has just one loss.

“He has a tough draw at state, but just like Caleb (Kriens), I think we’re going to go in there and prove that we can do the same thing again.”

Renken believes in Ngeleka

Cardinals junior Mwamba Ngeleka remembered what happened last year, and that fueled him to not let it happen again.

According to Renken, he lost in the blood round last year and that forced him to come up short for a fourth-place finish.

He turned it around, and he’s had a season this year where he’s won three out of every four matches for a 30-10 record.

Ngeleka got third at districts on Saturday.

Ngeleka is now ranked ninth in at B-285, and Renken believes the tough matches he’s wrestled will help him this week.

