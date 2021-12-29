South Sioux girls wrestling places third at Winnebago tournament

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team placed third Tuesday at the Winnebago All-Girls Tournament, hosted by the Indians.

The Cardinals scored 71 points for the bronze trophy, finishing behind Norfolk (87) and West Point-Beemer.

South Sioux was led by Yohaly Quinones, who moved to 12-0 on the season at 152 pounds.

Quinones had to wrestle five times to get to the top of the podium, and she won all five of her matches by pinfall.

Quinones won each of her first three matches during the first period. Then, in the semifinals, Quinones pinned West Point-Beemer's Sage Miserez to move to the championship match.

The Cardinals 152-pounder then beat Daysha Jones of Louisville, as Quinones won in 2 minutes, 25 seconds by pinfall.

Selena Zamora and Caitlyn Sohm each brought home fourth-place finishes in their respective divisions.

Zamora did so at 132 pounds, as she pinned her first two opponents after receiving a bye. She lost to Norfolk’s Lesly Rodriguez before winning by forfeit in the third-place match.

Sohm won three matches to move to 7-6 on the season, pinning the first two girls she saw after a bye in the first round.

However, Sohm lost in a 58-second pin to Claire Paasch in the semis, then Hope Orr of Viborg-Hurley pinned Sohm in the third-place match.

Area team results

BRLD

The Wolverines scored 19 points, led by Zeena Villanueva’s 15 with a third-place finish at 185.

Villanueva received a bye in the first round, then she won by pinfall in each of her next two matches.

She pinned Fremont’s Hailey O’Brien in 3:04 in the second round, then Aileen Rueda of Crete in the third round in 2:41.

Villanueva faced undefeated Makena Schramm of Fairbury in the championship bracket, and Schramm won that match with a 3:43 pin.

The Wolverines’ 185-pounder closed strong, as Villanueva pinned McKenna Slonecker of Wisner-Pilger in 4:27.

Alannah Osborne found the podium at 132 pounds with a seventh-place finish, and Taylea Spears placed 14th.

Wayne

The Blue Devils sent two girls to the tournament, and both of them placed in the Top 9.

Ichell Rivas was the runner-up at the 100-pound division.

Rivas won her first three matches, doing so by pinfall each time during the first period. Her quickest pin came in the third round, pinning West Point-Beemer’s Braelyn Johnson in 19 seconds.

Rivas then won the semifinal meeting against Nattlie Hull of Scribner-Snyder, where Rivas pinned her opponent in 94 seconds.

Weeping Water’s Riley Hohn beat Rivas in the championship match, 10-3.

Jaycee Bruns placed ninth at 126 pounds.

Winnebago

The host Indians placed ninth in the team standings, turning in a 49-point performance.

The Indians sent four girls to their home tourney, and all four of them placed in the Top 5.

Darian Earth and Janiyah Earth each placed second at 185 and 235, respectively.

Darian Earth got to the championship match by beating four girls all by pinfall, and her first three came in less than 2 minutes.

Her first win by fall was the fastest, needing 43 seconds to beat Allie Boell of West Point-Beemer.

Fast forward to the championship match, and Fairbury’s Makena Schramm handed Darian Earth her first loss of the season. Schramm beat Darian Earth with a 4:10 pin.

Janiyah Earth won her first match with a 16-second pin, then she received a bye in the second round.

She pinned her next two opponents in a combined 48 seconds to get to the championship bout.

There, Paasch, who moved to 16-0, pinned Earth in 34 seconds.

Avani Wilkie and Precious DeCora both placed fifth in their divisions.

Wilkie won the 152 fifth-place match by pinning Hailey LaBelle of Omaha Northwest in 33 seconds. She moved to 11-4 on the season.

Then, at 235, DeCora won her final match of the day by pinning Mady Radspinner of Hemingford in 1:33.

