Spencer's Huckfelt advances to state semis with win over Le Mars rival Hoag

DES MOINES — When it mattered most, Spencer wrestler Logan Huckfelt came through.

On Friday morning at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Huckfelt, a junior, finally defeated arch-rival Ayden Hoag of Le Mars, securing himself a spot in Friday's state semifinals.

After losing to Hoag four times this season, Huckfelt clinched a 4-3 victory over the Bulldogs' star sophomore with a takedown in the final seconds of the match. When the referee blew the whistle on his long-awaited victory, Huckfelt’s coaches jumped and screamed with excitement.

It was a moment that Huckfelt had waiting been for for a long time.

“I want to get him when it counts,” Huckfelt said after his first round win on Thursday against Waukee Northwest’s Cael Winter. "Not just at districts. Here is where it counts.”

Huckfelt and Hoag first faced off this season at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament, and then wrestled again on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 at the Le Mars Invite, and then last week at the district meet.

Hoag won all four of those matches, leaving Huckfelt searching for answers and redemption.

“The more times he beats me, it gets down deep, more into my toes,” Huckfelt said on Thursday. “It gives me the strive to beat him, the more times he beats me or takes me down.”

Things started off well for Hoag early in Friday morning’s match, with the Le Mars wrestler taking a 3-1 lead headed into the third period. Hoag’s lead held until there were eight seconds left on the clock, when Huckfelt scored a two-point takedown, much to the delight of the Spencer crowd in attendance.

“We’re just happy for Logan,” Spencer coach Adam Gress said. “... He has earned it. Every time they wrestle, it’s a coin flip. Hoag is a great kid, Shane (Hessenius) is a great guy, the Hoag family are good people. It’s going to be a match probably next year too.”

Huckfelt and Hoag came into Friday’s match ranked as the No. 8 and No. 7 220-pound wrestlers in Class 3A, respectively, with Huckfelt sporting a 28-6 record on the season, and Hoag coming in at 46-4.

Huckfelt’s plan going into the third period against Hoag was to keep his hands moving, and try to wear Hoag out as the clock ticked down. Once Huckfelt’s win was made official, after the late two-point takedown, he clapped his hands in the direction of the Spencer fans, who made the three-hour trek to see him compete.

Huckfelt has been to state twice before, finishing off the medal stand in both years. Now, he is just one win away from wrestling for a 220 pound state title.

“I can’t really explain how awesome it feels,” Huckfelt said. “It’s just amazing how it feels down here. The atmosphere is just crazy.”

Huckfelt will wrestle No. 9 ranked Ralston Rumley of Dowling Catholic Friday night in the state semifinals, while Hoag will take on Dubuque Hempstead junior Joseph Lewis in the consolation rounds.

There is still much work to be done for Huckfelt before he can raise a state title trophy, but after scoring a long awaited win over one of his biggest rivals, he and his coaches took a few minutes to celebrate and then turned their attention to the next match.

“It’s fun, it’s good for Northwest Iowa that these two get to scrap, and do that stuff,” Gress said. “But we’re just happy for Logan right now. He got him when it counted.”

The Class 3A semifinals will begin on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

