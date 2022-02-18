State wrestling roundup: Bishop Heelan's DeLeon headed to state semis

DES MOINES — Home, Northwest Iowa. Destination, the state semifinals.

The IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament continued on Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena, and after the conclusion of the Class 2A state quarterfinals, five Northwest Iowa wrestlers are still alive in their pursuit of a 2A title.

The day began at the lightweights, where Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ethan Skoglund advanced for the Warriors.

Skoglund was the lone SB-L wrestler to qualify for the semis, winning his 106 pound matchup against Nevada sophomore Kaden Weber by disqualification. He will wrestle Friday night against Burlington sophomore Carter West for a spot in Saturday night’s Class 2A championship match.

Spirit Lake Park senior Jonathon Burnette advanced to the 132 pound semifinals with a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker victory over Osage sophomore Anders Kittleson.

Burnette will face off against No. 1 ranked Burlington senior Blaine Frazier on Friday night in his bid for a state finals berth.

Bishop Heelan saw one of its two state wrestlers score a quarterfinals victory, as No. 1 ranked 170-pound junior Ethan DeLeon defeated Sheldon’s Jarrett Roos, 3-2, to push his way through to Friday's semifinal round.

Roos beat DeLeon in the district final last week, DeLeon’s only loss of the year.

DeLeon will wrestle Friday night in the semifinals against Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg, who knocked him out of the tournament in DeLeon’s freshman year.

A pair of 285 pounders from Northwest Iowa will wrestle in the semis, in Sioux Center’s Ethan Hooyer and West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman.

Hooyer won his quarterfinals match against Gannon Callahan of Mid-Prairie by fall, while Fleshman beat Central Lyon’s Daniel Chavez, 5-0. Hooyer’s semifinal draw is against No. 1 ranked Gage Marty of Solon, while Fleshman will battle No. 3 ranked Southeast Valley senior Aaron Graves.

The rest of the Class 2A field wasn’t quite so lucky in their championship pursuits.

SB-L freshman Bo Koedam lost his 126 pound quarterfinals match against Glenwood sophomore Matthew Beem, while 138 pound Warrior Ty Koedam lost to No. 1 Cater Fousek of Crestwood in a 12-0 major decision.

Bo bounced back in the consolation round with win by fall over Waukee’s Jakob Regan, to earn a spot in the consolation quarterfinals. Ty Koedam responded to his loss with a 4-3 win over Carter Straw of Independence. Koedam is set to wrestle against Forest City’s Kellen Moore in the consolation quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the 138 pound bracket, Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts lost to West Delaware Brent Yonkovic in the quarterfinals round, 9-7, and then beat Carter Drake of Carroll by fall in his consolation matchup.

Sheldon senior Cason Johannes came up short in his quarterfinals matchup against Austin Chally of Seydel. Johannes then ended his weekend with an 8-4 consolation round loss to Joshua Zeman of West Liberty.

At 152, No. 3 ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Zander Ernst lost his quarterfinals matchup by fall against Vinton-Shellsburg senior Gabe Sanders, but came back with a 12-2 win against Winterset’s Eduardo Garcia in the blood rounds.

After losing to DeLeon in the 170 pound quarters, Sheldon’s Roos beat Eddyvile-Blakesburg-Fremont's Kyler Ricard by a 16-1 technical fall.

At 182, Sioux Center senior Zachery Rozeboom lost by fall to Gilbert’s Fernando Villascuela in the quarterfinals, and then earned a 9-3 win over Assumption senior Johnny Argo on the back side of the bracket.

Senior Josiah Bundt of MOC-Floyd Valley lost his match against Winterset’s Carter Smuck by fall, and then pinned Vinton-Shellsburg's Curtis Erickson his first consolation match.

195 pound West Lyon senior Gabe Terwee lost his match by one point, as Glenwood’s CJ Carter came out with a 10-9 decision, and then lost to West Liberty’s Jasiah Galvin, 7-4.

The Class 2A semifinals begin on Friday at 2:30, while the consolation semis and finals will be wrestled Saturday at 10 a.m.

Over in Class 3A, one area wrestler still has a shot at the title trophy, in Spencer junior Logan Huckfelt. Huckfelt defeated Le Mars’ sophomore Ayden Hoag, 4-3, in the quarterfinals, to punch his ticket to a semifinal matchup against Ralston Rumley of Dowling Catholic.

The other remaining area wrestler on the championship side of the 3A bracket was 160 pound Spencer senior Cole Rutter, who lost his quarterfinal by fall to Ankeny Centennial Jackson Helmkamp, but then won a 13-6 decision over Indianola’s Bryce Aldridge on the consolation side.

The 3A semifinals will begin Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.