Three area girl wrestlers win IWCOA titles at state tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Three area high school female wrestlers are coming home state champions.

Ridge View High School sophomore Isabella Deeds won the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association division at 155 pounds, while West Lyon 190-pounder Jana TerWee won in a tiebreaker in her championship match.

To close the night, Spencer sophomore Olivia Huckfelt won the 285-pound title, as she pinned Humboldt sophomore Rylee Coyle in 2 minutes, 35 seconds. Huckfelt trailed 2-1 when she pinned Coyle.

Deeds won all six of her matches this weekend, but the one on Saturday in the finals ended in a decision.

The other five ended by way of pinfall.

On Saturday, Deeds jumped out to a 2-1 lead, as she recorded a takedown with 43 seconds left in the first period.

Deeds then recorded a two-point nearfall early in the period, giving her a 4-1 lead.

During the third period, Deeds had a reversal with 14 seconds left to clinch the win.

TerWee, meanwhile, had a dramatic match.

She wrestled against Mackenzie Arends of Nevada.

Neither wrestler scored in the first period, and TerWee broke the ice with a point on an escape during the second period.

Arends scored during the third period, which was a one-point escape.

Neither wrestler scored in the first overtime.

TerWee scored during the tiebreaker to win it.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 120-pounder Lila Walding clinched fifth place in her division, as she pinned MFL-MarMac’s Kadence Pape in 3:19.

Le Mars’ Bailey Brady placed eighth at 120 as well.

Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central was fifth at 285.

