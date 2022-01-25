Three area sophomores reflect on girls state wrestling championships

West Lyon High School sophomore Jana TerWee wasn’t quite sure she had won her 190-pound match against Mackenzi Arends of Nevada late Saturday night.

There was some confusion whether she had beaten Arends in a double-overtime thriller, because there was a clock issue, and there was a scoring issue.

After the official stuck TerWee’s right arm, it finally hit her that she had won the championship.

“I wanted to win this,” TerWee said. “I heard my dad, ‘the match is over,’ so I was confused. The refs went to the table to discuss it and I remember sitting on the mat, looking over at my opponent wondering if I had won.

“There were so, so many emotions that were going through my head,” TerWee said. “I couldn’t believe I won a state championship and I’m the first girl from my school to win a championship. That all ran through my head. There were countless emotions.”

After Arends got a caution call for stalling with 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime, TerWee changed her mindset and knew she could use those last 30 seconds to her advantage.

Arends had escaped on TerWee already, and she had chosen the bottom position to start the second overtime.

That surprised TerWee a little bit, but it didn’t necessarily scare her. She knew she needed to adapt.

She knew she had to fight and keep Arends down.

“I’ve practiced this before, and I knew I could ride her out,” TerWee said. “I trained for this moment. As soon as I got her top-down and got her completely bellied out, I was ready to go to work. I needed to be aggressive with my riding if I wanted to keep the match going. As soon as (Arends) got cautioned for stalling, that’s when I knew I needed to make my move. That’s where I turned her over and got that back points.”

TerWee came into the tournament with a 20-0 record, hoping to come back to Inwood, Iowa, with a state championship.

She ended up winning four matches to claim the crown, including two wins by fall.

The Wildcats sophomore then pinned two opponents — including North’s Idella Edwards — by getting to the semifinals.

That’s where TerWee met Ankeny Centennial senior Grace Gray, which TerWee won 5-3.

TerWee joined wrestling not because the sport looked fun. She wanted to wrestle because she wanted to inspire younger girls to try it out.

“The big reason I joined is I wanted to see that,” TerWee said. “I knew there were going to be so many girls at home watching, around the state, thinking they could do it. That’s been my goal from Day 1. That was a big moment of pride after I had won.”

Huckfelt gets redemption

Olivia Huckfelt got redemption over the weekend.

The Spencer High School sophomore was in a state girls wrestling championship match last season at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, but she lost that match.

Huckfelt wanted to come back and win it in 2022.

She accomplished that on Saturday night, and she did it in quick fashion.

The Tigers 285-pound wrestler pinned the other finalist, Humboldt’s Rylee Coyle, in 2 minutes, 35 seconds, to take the title.

“I was just trying to stay focused and wrestle smart,” Huckfelt said. “I tried to tell myself I got this.”

The pin completed an undefeated season for Huckfelt, and she didn’t have to walk off the mat feeling disappointed.

“I knew I had to get better going into this year,” Huckfelt said. “Last year, I didn’t know what to expect and no one knew what it was about. I didn’t do what I wanted to do in the finals, but that’s not what I liked.”

Huckfelt started wrestling when she was three years old, and she wrestled her brothers at home. That allowed her to fall in love with the sport, and she’s been on the mat ever since.

Huckfelt also competes in track and softball, but the Spencer sophomore said that wrestling is becoming her favorite.

“I love all of them, but now that I’m a state champion, the feeling after winning a state title, wrestling is pulling me toward being my favorite,” Huckfelt said.

Deeds: I was calm throughout

Perhaps Ridge View’s Izzy Deeds had the best celebration among the three champions on Saturday.

After winning her 6-3 match over Pleasant Valley’s Aine Moffit in the title match, Deeds ran over to coach Troy Greder, and Deeds flipped Greder on his back.

“It was pretty amazing, and it felt good after the match to celebrate in a different way,” Deeds said. “It feels great and knowing all that hard work I put in brought me to my success.

Deeds started off the match against Moffit with a takedown with 43 seconds left in the first period.

Then, in the second period, Deeds flipped Moffit from the bottom position on her back, and was awarded with a two-point nearfall 23 seconds into the second period.

Deeds sealed the match with a two-point reversal with 14 seconds left in the match, clinching the three-point win for Deeds.

“It was a great experience and it showed all my work paid off,” Deeds said. “I was very calm about it. I just tried to stay in control and stay ahead of the whole match.”

Deeds also became the first Ridge View wrestler to win a girls’ title. Deeds, however, attends River Valley High School.

Journal assistant sports editor Shane Lantz also contributed to this story.

