Three Northwest Iowa wrestlers advance to Class 3A state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The two Sioux City high school state-qualifying wrestlers to qualify for state both lost in the first round Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

At 126 pounds, East sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs lost his first match of the day by an 18-2 technical fall to Bettendorf junior Jayce Luna.

Friedrichs then advanced in the consolation rounds with a win by forfeit over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sam Hornyak.

Sioux City North’s lone qualifier, 145 pound senior Logan Williams, lost to No. 1 ranked Southeast Polk senior Joel Jesuroga in the first round in pinfall at 1:47, and then ended his season with a loss by fall to North Scott junior Ayden Cary in the consolation round.

Three Northwest Iowa wrestlers are still alive in the hunt for a Class 3A title, as a pair of Spencer wrestlers advanced with first round victories, along with one from Le Mars.

Tigers 160-pound senior Cole Rutter and 220 pound junior Logan Huckfelt were the pair of Tigers who advanced to the state quarterfinals, with Rutter defeating Dubuque Hempstead's Josiah Schaetzle by fall at 2:47, and Huckfelt beating No. 4 ranked Waukee Northwest junior Cael Winter, 9-3.

“We brought two, and got two wins on the first day,” Spencer head coach Adam Gress said. “That’s a big thing, they both wrestled really, really well and we’re excited for their next round.”

“They both wrestled kids that on paper ranked higher, and a better record, and they both didn’t get taken out of their game by their kid. They both wrestled their style, and their style put them on the winning side of the bracket. We’re really, really excited for both of them.”

The other area wrestler who earned his spot in the quarterfinals was 220 pound Le Mars sophomore Ayden Hoag, who will wrestle Huckfelt in the state quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Hoag has beaten Huckfelt four times already this season, and comes into the match with a 46-3 record on the season.

At 152 pounds, Storm Lake junior Edgar Barreiro lost to Johnston sophomore Braden Blackorby by fall in the first round, and then lost to Clinton junior Brooke Peters in the consolation bracket by a 13-3 major decision.

The seventh area 3A qualifier, Denison-Schleswig junior Jaxson Hildebrand, lost by a 12-3 major decision to 195-pound Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Colin Flannagan in the first round, and then bounced back with a 16-6 consolation round win over Lewis Central senior Dillon Woods.

The Class 3A quarterfinals will start on Friday, at 9 a.m.

