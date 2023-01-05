Tyson Events Center to host first Iowa girls wrestling Super Regionals on Jan. 27

SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host two of the eight "Super Regionals" for girls high school wrestlers to qualify for the first sanctioned state tournament.

The regionals will start simulataneously at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27.

High school girls have been wrestling on boys teams for decades. Under pressure from advocates, the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union agreed last year to allow girls to have their own sanctioned teams and tournaments.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class in each of the eight regions will qualify for the inaugural state tournament, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

More than 100 schools in the state are offering girls’ wrestling programs, including over 20 from Northwest Iowa.

About 50 girls went out for the sport at Sioux City's three public schools -- around 15 each at North and about 20 at West.

West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were assigned to Region 1, which consists of 22 schools. East and North will be in Region 2, which has 32 schools.

Additional Journal circulation schools assigned to Region 1 include: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Central Lyon-George-Little Rock; Denison-Schleswig; Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Pocahantas Area; Sheldon/South O'Brien; and Sioux Center.

Additional area schools assigned to Region 2 include: East Sac County; Emmetsburg; GTRA; Le Mars; MOC-Floyd Valley; Ridge View; Sioux Central; Spencer; Spirit Lake Park; West Lyon and Western Christain.

A total of four sites will host the eight Super Regionals in Iowa. Regions 3 and 4 will be held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Regions 5 and 6 will take place at the Alliant Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, and Regions 7 and 8 will unfold at Luther College in Decorah.