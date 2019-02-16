SIOUX FALLS | Brandon Valley outscored Harrisburg 178-162.5 while taking first in the final team standings at Friday’s South Dakota Region 2A wrestling tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.
Fourth-place Vermillion totaled 105 points and qualified seven wrestlers to the Class A state tournament, which will be held Feb. 22-23 at Rapid City’s Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Second-place finishers Jarrett Rueb (126), Lucus Anglin (138) and Jack Kratz (152) qualified for the state meet along with third-place teammates Nick Roob (106), Mason Schroeder (145), Kobe Culver (195) and Zach Brady (285).
Dakota Valley scored a ninth-place 46 points and qualified two wrestlers for state, first-place finisher Collin Becker (170) and third-place finisher Mitchell Kistner (220).
Becker opened with a fall in 22 seconds over Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Alex Jensen. Becker reached the finals after pinning Brandon Valley’s Jorey Sorenson in 2:43, then improved his season record to 23-7 after a 5-3 win in the finals over Harrisburg’s Ryan Meyer.