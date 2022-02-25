Vermillion's Hayden Schroeder places second in Class A 113-pound division

SIOUX FALLS — Vermillion High School sophomore Hayden Schroeder ended his season as a runner-up.

Watertown sophomore Sloan Johannsen came back from a 2-0 deficit on Friday in the Class A 113-pound championship match to claim the title.

Schroeder ended his season with a 36-4 record and a silver medal.

The Tanagers sophomore started out by scoring with six seconds left in the second period, as he took down Johannsen.

Johannsen scored with an escape with 1:23 left in the match, then got his state championship-clinching takedown exactly a minute later.

Schroeder had a chance to escape in the final seconds, as it seemed Johannsen took a high position from the top, but kept Schroeder down to clinch the state title.

Schroeder got to the finals by beating Rapid City Central’s Riley Schmidt 9-0 on Friday morning.

His previous two wins at state this week were by way of pinfall.

Fourth-place finishers

Vermillion 285-pounder Zach Brady placed fourth on Friday in the Class A 285-pound bracke.

He lost in the semifinals 6-2 to Mitchell’s Beau Foote, but bounced back Friday morning to pin Harrisburg’s Josh Larsen in 18 seconds.

That gave him a chance to wrestle in the third-place match, but Watertown’s Micah Hach beat Brady 4-2.

Sixth-place finishers

Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley placed sixth at 170 pounds on Friday, by winning her first two matches then losing her final three.

Delgado lost her final two matches in a 4-1 defeat to Harrisburg’s Morgan Lantaff, then got pinned by Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Kennedy Niedan in 2:15.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lucas Hueser also came home with a Class B 145-pound sixth-place finish, as he went 3-3 on the week. His last match was a 3-0 loss to Redfield’s Mason Whitley.

Other finishers

Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez and Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson won their final matches of the season to come away with a seventh-place finish.

Gomez did so by pinning Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids in 2:08.

Olson also pinned her girl in the 132-pound seventh-place match, as she got Reganne Miles of Iroquois/Deland in 2:53.

Tavyn Valder of Beresford/A-H also got to the eighth-place match at 113 pounds, but she lost to Madyson Gillen fo Aberdeen Central in a 38-second pin.

