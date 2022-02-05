WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends 11 wrestlers to districts, Heelan qualifies seven

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Some programs wait years for a champion. Not the Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling squad. They crowned six of them this weekend.

In front of their home fans on Saturday at the Class 2A, Sectional 11 tournament, the Warriors ran away with yet another victory, scoring 276 points to claim the team trophy, earning six sectional titles, and sending 11 wrestlers through to districts this Saturday in Sioux Center.

It was yet another case of the Warriors dominating the competition, as the victory comes nine days after the team walloped its way to seven MRAC championships and a team crown at the conference meet on Jan. 27.

With their victory on Saturday, the Warriors will host regional duals this Tuesday, with the winner advancing to state duals on Feb. 16.

“I feel like everybody was prepared to do what they were supposed to do,” SB-L head coach Clint Koedam said. “... I’m very pleased with 11. Now, obviously there were a couple matches today that were really really close, that if I could go back and wrestle them again, I would.”

SB-L’s first champion of the day was 106 pounder Ethan Skoglund, who advanced to the lightweight final with a 35 second victory by fall over Ridge View’s Chayse Hansen in the semis.

In the finals, Skoglund pinned Myles Beck of OABCIG to punch his way through. Thanks to Beck’s semifinal victory over Bishop Heelan’s Max Lamson, Beck still advanced to the district tournament.

At 113, SB-L’s Cam Keokenchahn beat Sioux Center’s Jett VanEs by fall to win the sectional title, but VanEs still advanced to districts.

Sioux Center sophomore Kade Bauer handed SB-L its first finals loss of the day at 120 pounds, with a win by pinfall over SB-L freshman Ayden McRoberts. The win pushed Bauer to a districts berth, and sent McRoberts to a wrestleback match against Dayton Ulrich of OABCIG, which McRoberts won.

Bo Koedam got the Warriors championship run back on track with a 20-5 technical fall win over Heelan freshman Jackson Kinnetz in the 126 pound final, to earn Koedam’s first ever district appearance. Thanks to an earlier win over MOC-Floyd Valley’s Dominic Schmitz in the semifinals, Kinnetz also advanced to the district meet.

Noah Parmelee made it four Warriors winners in the first five weight classes, with an 18-8 finals win over MOC-Floyd Valley’s Gerson Ramos at 132 pounds. Ramos advanced to districts despite the loss, thanks to his win over Sioux Center sophomore Kole Hooyer in the semifinals.

The 138 pound matchup was a close one, as matches between Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts and SB-L junior Ty Koedam always are.

Watts took a 1-0 lead with an escape in the second period. The score held until late in the third, when Watts earned five more points with a takedown and a nearfall in the final seconds of the match.

The clock ran out before the pin was called, but Watts came out with a 6-0 win to win his second straight sectional title. It was Watts’ second win over Koedam in the past nine days, and was the third time the two have faced each other in the span of a month.

While Koedam earned the pinfall victory against Watts at the Heelan Duals back on Jan. 13, Watts has now won each of the past two matchups against his area rival.

“I look forward to it,” Watts said of facing Koedam. “I like wrestling tough matches, and when it comes down to the wire. It just excites me.”

Ethan DeLeon made it two titles for Heelan with a victory at 170, as the No. 1 ranked Warriors junior pinned SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg in 1:37.

In all, Heelan qualified seven wrestlers for districts, as DeLeon and Watts advanced as champions, while Kinnetz, McGowan, 160 pounder Carter Aldrich, 195 pounder Victor Bird, and Naeron Bisse at 220 all finished runner-up at their respective weights.

“It’s exciting,” Heelan head coach Jordan Langley said. “We have our work cut out for us next week, but I do honestly think that we could still send seven through. We’ve got to be ready to go next Saturday.”

The finals loss to Watts sent Koedam to a wrestleback against OABCIG’s Beau Niemann, which Koedam won by pin at 2:47.

Hunter Steffans won another sectional title for SB-L at 145, with a pinfall victory over OABCIG’s Landon Veit, but both wrestlers managed to advance to districts.

After earning the 150th win of his SB-L career with a win by fall over Ridge View’s Lucas Else in the semifinal, Warriors senior Zander Ernst made it 151 wins and a second straight sectional title when he pinned Heelan’s Jake McGowan at 3:46 in the 152 pound final, sending McGowan to a wrestleback against Else.

McGowan beat Else in the wrestleback, 6-1, to claim second place.

160 pounder Zayvion Ellington, after advancing to the finals with a win by fall over OABCIG’s Kolby Wulf, defeated Heelan senior Carter Aldrich, 3-0, to push his way through to districts, for SB-L’s seventh win of the night.

After falling to DeLeon in the 170 pound finals, SB-L's Schenkelberg then faced MOC-Floyd Valley’s Kip Huss in a second place wrestleback.

Huss then beat Schenkelberg in a thrilling 15-7 match that punched his ticket to the district meet.

Zachery Rozeboom of Sioux Center earned his team’s second title of the night at 182 with a 1:07 pinfall win over SB-L’s Garrett McHugh, though McHugh still advanced to districts thanks to an earlier win over third-place winner Jesus Ramirez of MOC-Floyd Valley.

MOC-Floyd Valley senior Josiah Bundt put the Dutchmen on the map with a pinfall win over Heelan senior Victor Bird in the 195 pound finals. Bird still advanced to districts, by virtue of his earlier win over third place winner Reece Clausen.

The win clinched the first sectionals victory of Bundt’s wrestling career. He finished fifth at sectionals his freshman year, placed fourth as a sophomore, and placed third last season.

The MOC-Floyd Valley crowd roared with delight for Bundt when the referee slapped the mat, and Bundt waved to the crowd. After three years of coming up short, Bundt is finally headed to his first district meet.

“I’m just grateful for all of my coaches helping me get this win,” Bundt said. “Last year I didn’t even move on past sectionals, and getting first at sectionals is pretty awesome the next year, especially as a senior.”

The 220 pound finals was a matchup between Sioux Center’s Ty Hulshof and Bisse of Heelan. Hulshof came out with a 6-2 win, while Bisse still advanced because of his semifinal win over third place winner Logan Pickhinke of Ridge View.

At 285, Ethan Hooyer became the fifth Sioux Center wrestler to earn a district spot thanks to his win by fall over SB-L junior Sean Zimmerman.

Sioux Center placed third in the standings with 161 team points, while MOC-Floyd Valley placed fourth at 148.5, with three of its wrestlers moving on to the district meet. OABCIG finished fifth overall with 108 team points, while sending two wrestlers to the next round.

Ridge View finished in sixth place with 92.5 team points, while sending no wrestlers to next week’s meet.

The advancing wrestlers from Saturday’s meet will compete next Saturday at 11 a.m., at Sioux Center High School. While the sectional meet was filled with drama and tension, coach Koedam anticipates an even more tense atmosphere next week for districts. The top two finishers in each weight class at districts advance to the state meet in Des Moines.

“You’ll be able to slice the pressure with a knife,” Koedam said. “There will be a lot of parents with fake smiles on their faces, there is going to be some coaches that are chewing on their fingernails, and some kids maybe feeling like the world is on their shoulders. I think that is where, if we want to come out on top and make it to that next step, we’ve got to work ourselves through all of that.”

“There is going to be a lot of tension, and a lot of pressure next week, that is for sure.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0