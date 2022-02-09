WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling clinches spot at state duals with Humboldt win

SERGEANT BLUFF — When the referee clapped his hand to the mat at the end of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School freshman Bo Koedam’s win on Tuesday night, the SB-L home crowd went wild.

Koedam waved his hands upwards in jubilation, and then ran down the line to give each of his teammates, and the team’s student section, enthusiastic high-fives.

It was a thrilling moment for Koedam, and a one that he will never forget. His pinfall win over Humboldt wrestler Jayden Gargano clinched his team a victory in Tuesday’s Class 2A regional duals, and officially secured the Warriors a spot at next Wednesday’s state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Warriors wound up defeating the Wildcats, 51-18, in SB-L’s final match of the year in its home gym.

“Just knowing that I clinched it, and going to state, I had so many emotions going through my mind,” Koedam said. ‘It was just exciting, and I didn’t even know what to think. I’m not even sure I was thinking at the time, and it was just exciting, celebrating with my team and the crowd going crazy. A match like that, it doesn’t come often.”

Koedam’s excitement was apparently a bit too much for the referees, as he was dinged for an unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to the Warriors being docked a team point.

The penalty did little to dampen the mood inside the SB-L gym.

SB-L coach Clint Koedam said that the moment was unlike anything he has ever seen from the 126 pound freshman, who also happens to be his son.

“That is actually the most emotion I have ever seen out of Bo in my entire life,” coach Koedam said with a smile. “He knew that a victory for him sealed our trip to Des Moines. I never thought that he was going to be the kid that would lose a team point for us, but being a freshman, being in the spotlight that he was in tonight, I get his enthusiasm. I’m going to give him a free pass.”

While Bo’s win sealed the deal, there were still two more matches for the Warriors and Wildcats to wrestle, and SB-L captured both. At 132 pounds, Noah Parmelee pulled off a pin against Humboldt’s Dusty Pate at 1:53, and 138 pound junior Ty Koedam ended the night with an 18-3 technical fall victory over No. 9 ranked Jase Goodell.

After the match, the team gathered together on the mat to take photos with their new “state qualifier” banner. The student section then joined them for a raucous group cheer, with the parties finally breaking after a loud chant of “Warriors!”

Another SB-L victory that led to some big cheers was a win by fall from 170 pound senior Tyler Schenkelberg over Humboldt’s Gaige Allen. Schenkelberg’s win was redemption for his heartbreaking wrestleback loss at sectionals on Saturday. That loss earned him a third place finish, one spot short of a trip to districts.

While his loss over the weekend was disappointing, Schenkelberg decided to quickly turn his attention toward helping the team qualify for the state duals. Even though he doesn’t get to go as an individual, he still will get the chance to wrestle under lights at Wells Fargo Arena.

“Truly, losing at sectionals was quite a lot, but in the end, it’s a team sport,” Schenkelberg said. “This is everything for the team. Everything was for the team, and I feel like we can do a lot more at state.”

In addition to their state duals appearance, 11 individual SB-L wrestlers will compete in Sioux Center this week at the district tournament.

The top two finishers at each weight advance to the traditional state tournament next week in Des Moines.

Along with seemingly every SB-L fan in the stands, coach Koedam was thrilled that Schenkelberg got the chance to shine in his final match on the Warriors’ home floor.

“He got the chance to come out tonight, and shine and be a hero,” Clint Koedam said. “Not everybody gets that opportunity. We had 14 guys, our 11 guys get to go on this weekend and try to be heroes. This was his night to shine. It’’s his senior year, it’s the last time he will ever get to wrestle in this gymnasium, and he did it with fine fashion.”

Immediately after Schenkelberg’s rousing win came a win by fall at 1:18 from 182-pounder Garrett McHugh over Christian Alcala. At 106, Ethan Skoglund score a 9-5 decision over Humboldt’s Cycler Cirks, while Hunter Steffans started the match off for SB-L with a 6-0 win over Ty Gargano at 145.

Senior 152-pounder Zander Ernst defeated Humboldt’s Joe Weydart by a 25-10 technical fall, and Zayvion Ellington beat Landon Halverson by fall in 54 seconds.

At 285, Kaden Dillavou was the victor by default. Humboldt managed four wins on the day, with 113 pounder Owen Mayall beating SB-L’s Cam Keokenchahn by fall, 120 pound DJ Muir beating Ayden McRoberts by a 5-1 decision, and Tanner McKimmey and Christian Lee earning wins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.

While Humboldt finished with a loss, the Wildcats night started off a lot better than it ended.

Humboldt soundly defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the first dual of the evening, 51-16, with the Wildcats earning seven pins against the Nighthawks.

“Humboldt is a very, very quality team,” Coach Koedam said. “They’re probably one of the best teams that we’ve wrestled in a regional. We matched up with them awesome from 106 all the way through. It was toss-ups, one way or the other. To be honest with you, I wouldn’t want to wrestle this dual in their gym, I’m glad we were in our gym.”

Other moments throughout the night, like Ayden McRoberts not giving himself up for a pin, were ones that Koedam pointed to as promising for the team heading into state.

“That’s freaking huge in an event like this, and will be huge again next week,” Koedam said. “Those are some of the things that have saved us in the past.”

The Warriors program has plenty of experience at the state duals. SB-L has qualified for the tournament in each of the past four seasons, and five of the past six.

They finished fifth overall last season, and seventh each of the two years before that.

“Going into state duals, we’ve got to readjust goals,” Coach Koedam said. “Where do we want to be? We need that first round win to get in the top four. That’s where we’ve got to start, and it’s going to be match by match. Every person needs to step up and be a man.”

SB-L will wrestle in Des Moines at 11 a.m. in the Class 2A state duals semifinals. But first, the team’s 11 district qualifiers will compete this Saturday at Sioux Center High School at 11 a.m.

