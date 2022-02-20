WATCH NOW: South Sioux City welcomes home state champion girls wrestling team

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Evan Bohnet stood at the podium Sunday, and while he was giving his speech to a crowd of about 250 people at the MiniDome, the realization finally hit him that his South Sioux City High School wrestling team had won it all again.

The Cardinals arrived back home to South Sioux on Sunday, carrying the trophy they earned over the weekend by scoring 95 points on Friday and Saturday to win the first ever Nebraska School Activities Association girls wrestling title on Saturday in Omaha.

“It’s still hard to put into words,” Bohnet said. “This right here, was different. It’s just an overwhelming flood of emotions. We really focused on the basics over and over and over again. It challenged me as a coach of what we needed and I wasn’t in the habit of doing that (when I coached the boys).”

Bohnet was in his first full season coaching the girls team after being the boys coach the last few years. He worked with the girls who came out to wrestle the previous three seasons, before the NSAA made the sport official over the spring.

Six of the seven girls who went to compete came home with a medal, including two first-place medals from Selena Zamora and Yohaly Quinones.

Zamora — who was a part of the first aunt-niece dio with fellow state qualifier Jackie Zamora — won the 132-pound weight class.

“I became really close with the team, so, I’m going to miss it so much, and I can’t wait until next year,” Selena Zamora said. “It was really fun. It was fun growing with them and going on the bus. We played games together and we watched our matches together to see what we did wrong. We got really close.”

Zamora may not have to wait until the winter to get wrestling going again. She said she’ll play soccer this spring — which starts March 17 with a home match against Elkhorn — but Zamora may do the AAU circuit with Jackie before the next season begins.

“She’s trying to convince me to do that, and I’m thinking about it,” Selena said.

Quinones won all three of her matches either by pinfall or injury forfeit to claim the 152-pound championship.

“I completely forgot what happened in the match, but I’m glad I made the right decisions,” Quinones said.

Sunday’s ceremony, however, wasn’t about just celebrating those two. It was about mentioning everyone who chipped in to make the championship run a success.

First, all of the team members made about a half-hour long parade around town. The girls and coaching staff got to ride on a fire truck.

Selena Zamora enjoyed the fire truck ride, and she noticed all the support from around town.

The Cardinals then got a police escort from the parade to the school, where the welcome home ceremony was held.

“It felt really nice,” Zamora said. “It was emotional to see everything gathering this for us. I want to thank the fire department for doing that for us. We had so much fun. We were laughing, and waving to all the people. We had a good time.”

At the beginning of the ceremony, South Sioux activities director Jeff Squier introduced all of the girls who wrestled during the season.

Every Cardinal from the managers to the non-state qualifiers to the coaches got to walk through a tunnel made by the South Sioux cheerleaders, and when the Cardinals came out of the cheer tunnel, they were welcomed with loud applause from those who attended.

“It makes me feel super proud,” Quinones said. “I’m just super happy I was able to make my community happy.”

Bohnet and Quinones gave speeches, and both were emotional.

Bohnet got teary-eyed when talking about the wrestlers, then he also got emotional when he thanked his wife, Lindsey Bohnet, and three kids for making the sacrifices they did so that Bohnet could coach the team every day.

Quinones got emotional, too, thanking everyone for their support and finally realizing that the Cardinals had won the team title again, this time as a sanctioned sport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.