WATCH NOW: South Sioux girls wrestling a part of history on Thursday night

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team made history on Thursday night, with its home-opening triangular match in the MiniDome.

The Cardinals lost their first match before winning the second, but it was still a night for the record books, as the occasion marked the very first Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling meet to be held in the team’s home gym.

After being classified as an “emerging sport” in 2020, girls wrestling finally got the go-ahead to wrestle as a sanctioned sport this past May.

South Sioux head coach Evan Bohnet has some high expectations, to say the least.

“Female wrestling is going to help save wrestling, both on the male side and the female side,” Bohnet said after the NSAA's announcement in late May. “It is going to help grow it exponentially. This is a choice that is not only great for giving the females an opportunity to compete, but it is also great for the males to save a sport that I love and many other people love.”

Things started off well for the Cardinals on Thursday, but fell apart at the end when Schuyler won each of the final four matches to roar back from a 15-point deficit and score a 39-30 win over South Sioux.

The second match ended a bit more happily for the home team, as the Cardinals beat Norfolk 48-17, with pins from Dana Reynoso, Yohaly Quinones, and Selena Zamora.

"I was excited to just give our girls a chance to wrestle, and we were excited to see those other girls wrestle," Bohnet said. "Wins and losses, that is going to come and go with the season. I think everybody is battling a little bit of injuries, and sickness. It's not about wins and losses, I thought the girls competed very, very hard and I thought the other girls competed hard as well."

The first match was a 126-pound matchup between Schuyler freshman Daniella Cupa and South Sioux freshman Jacquelline Salgado, which Cupa won by pin at 0:45.

At 132 pounds, Cardinals’ sophomore Selena Zamora earned a win after her match against Schuyler’s Laura Romero was ended due to injury. Alexandra Chavez won by default at 138, to give the Cardinals an early 12-6 lead.

The Warriors tied it at 12-12 after junior Karen Gomez beat South Sioux freshman Dana Reynoso by fall at 1:51, but South Sioux took the lead back with three wins in the next four matches.

Cardinals 152-pound junior Yohaly Quinones pinned Schuyler junior Angela Velazquez at 1:21, Zulena Godinez won by default at 185, and Jackie Zamora pinned Schuyler’s Jazmin Acosta at 235 pounds, to give the Cardinals a 30-15 lead.

But that South Sioux lead quickly evaporated, as the rest of the match fell the Warriors’ way. Schuyler 100-pound wrestler Jessica Ortega pinned South Sioux junior Gloria Flores at 1:50 to pull the Warriors within nine points, and Hasley Salgado won by default at 107 to make it a 30-27 match.

Maddy Pineda gave the Warriors a three-point lead with a win by fall against Cardinals’ sophomore Koral Carrillo-Paniaguga, and Madeline Nyberg clinched the victory for the Warriors by pinning South Sioux’s Rebeca Perez at 1:16.

The second dual of the night was between Schuyler and Norfolk, which the Warriors won in dominant fashion, 45-18.

In South Sioux's second match, Alexandra Chavez lost to Norfolk's Kali Mangelson by fall at 138, before Reynoso and Quinones both scored pins to put the Cardinals up, 12-6.

The Cardinals won each of the next four matchups by default, before Carrillo-Paniaguga lost by fall to Norfolk's Jazmin Haller at 114 pounds. Rebeca Perez then earned a default victory at 120 pounds, and Zamora earned a pinat 126 to give South Sioux 48 points. The night concluded with a 18-1 technical fall victory by Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez over 132-pound Cardinal Adilene Delgadillo.

In the end, South Sioux came away with a 48-17 win to end the night 1-1.

The Cardinals will wrestle again on Saturday in the Battle at the Point Tournament, beginning at 9 a.m.

