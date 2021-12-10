WATCH NOW: South Sioux girls wrestling hope for a historic season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — There is plenty to be excited about for the South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team.

With a state title to defend, a fast-growing team, and a full year ahead as a state-sanctioned program, things are going pretty well for the Cardinals on the mat.

On Thursday night at the MiniDome, the Cardinals staged their very first home meet as a sanctioned program, after the Nebraska School Activities Association gave the sport the go-ahead this past May.

It’s the start of what South Sioux hopes is a historic season.

The Cardinals came into Thursday’s triangular matchup against Schuyler and Norfolk with 22 girls on the roster, with nine either returning or scheduled to return from last season.

In South Sioux, the goal this season is simple. Do it again.

Last season, the Cardinals won the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls state title by beating out Schuyler in the team standings, 135.5 points to 129. Six wrestlers made the trip for South Sioux, and five of them have returned to seek a repeat run.

A title this year would be even more meaningful though, as it will be the first ever NSAA-sponsored girls wrestling championship. For the Cardinals, it would mean the world to have South Sioux be the very first to claim that trophy.

The girls state tournament will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha from Feb. 18-19.

“It definitely pushes all of us, and we need to push each other because we want that,” South Sioux junior Yohaly Quinones said. “We want a banner and we want our picture hung up in the MiniDome. Going to wrestle in the CHI Center, that’s really awesome. I’ve gone as a freshman and sophomore year just to watch my teammates, which are the boys. I was like ‘I really want to experience this.”

Quinones finished third in the state last season at 142 pounds, and claimed a pair of wins on Thursday by pinning both of her 152-pound opponents, Angela Velazquez of Schuyler and Kayla Bobeldyke of Norfolk.

The Cardinals took the first step toward their state title dream, with a split in their home opening triangular. Things started off a bit bumpy for South Sioux as the team blew a 15-point lead to Schuyler, with the Warriors claiming each of the final four matches of the night to claim a 39-30 win.

The Cardinals bounced back later in the evening by defeating Norfolk, 48-17, with three of South Sioux’s wrestlers winning by pin.

The home opener was about more than just the results on the mat, according to head coach Evan Bohnet.

With the match marking the team’s very first sanctioned home meet, it was a night to celebrate a new era in Nebraska girls wrestling, as well as get some of the Cardinals' newer athletes some much-needed experience.

In the week leading up to the triangular, there were plenty of nerves for Bohnet and his team, with Bohnet saying that he hadn’t slept in several days due to his excitement about the match.

“The girls were definitely amped up for this,” Bohnet said. “A lot of our team hasn’t wrestled before. This was their first time competing, whether sanctioned or not sanctioned, they don’t have that experience of those big time matches yet, that is why we had it. They need those experiences in the big-time matches, that way in February when we are in those big-time matches, we know what it feels like.”

With last year’s state title in their back pocket, South Sioux is the team to beat in Nebraska this season. While a championship brings a certain amount of swagger to a program, but it also brings the added challenge of having to deal with a target on your back all season long.

“I think our girls have swagger, but I think the bigger thing is that the other teams now see it,” Bohnet said. “We talked about that, too, the other teams are going to do their best. This is who they want to take down. We need to be ready for every single match. There is no easy matches.”

The state tournament is still a couple of months away, too far away for Bohnet to be thinking about it.

For him, the Cardinals’ focus needs to be on the match right in front of them, taking it day by day and building themselves toward the coming postseason.

“We’ve got to stay focused on, we’ve got our duals tonight, what do we need to do to get better for our tournament on Saturday? If we just keep building on that, we’ll be set up for success. With the state championship, that’s cool, if it doesn’t that’s cool too. It’s about the girls competing to the best of their abilities, and having fun while they’re doing it.”

There was plenty of fun to be found on Thursday.

Unlike in past years, the girls weren’t just wrestling alongside the boys at their matches. This time, they got to be the star of the show.

“A lot of people came out to support us,” Quinones said. “They weren’t coming for the guys, they were coming for the girls, which is awesome. It was cool that we got JV matches too, because it's varsity and JV now, since it's an actual sport, which is really cool.”

More than anything, Thursday night was about kicking off a new chapter for both South Sioux, and girls wrestling in Nebraska as a whole. It was a night that will go down in school, and state, history.

“It meant a lot to me,” Quinones said. “I was really excited because I’ve always been looking forward to this since my freshman year.”

South Sioux was scheduled to wrestle again at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Battle at the Point tournament.

