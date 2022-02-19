WATCH NOW: West Lyon's Easton Fleshman wins Class 2A state wrestling title

DES MOINES — Heartbroken no more.

West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman has come a long way to become a state champion. A four-time qualifier, Fleshman had only ever finished as high as seventh at state coming into this season.

As Fleshman put it on Friday after his semifinals victory over Aaron Graves of Southeast Polk, the sport of wrestling has broken his heart many times before.

But no more.

On Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena, Fleshman finally came through on Iowa high school wrestlings’ biggest stage, defeating No. 1 ranked Solon senior Gage Marty in the Class 2A 285-pound state championship, in a 2-1 tiebreaker.

Fleshman clinched the victory on an escape with 24 seconds remaining in the second overtime. In the final seconds of the match, Fleshman stayed on Marty’s back until the referee blew the final whistle.

Fleshman then flexed his arms in celebration, and pointed toward the West Lyon crowd seated in the stands.

With the victory, Fleshman, who will wrestle next season at the University of Iowa, became the first state champion from West Lyon since Drew Bauman in 1997.

“I don’t even know the words right now, it’s just all the emotion, all the training, all the extra hours I’ve put into this," Fleshman said. "We practiced that 30 second ride almost every day in practice, and I knew it would come in handy in a tournament like this, and in a tough match with a very good competitor in Gage Marty.”

In the preparation for his matchup against Marty, Fleshman had some revenge on his mind. Marty beat Fleshman earlier in the season, back when the two faced off on Jan. 22 at the Herb Irgens Invitational.

For Fleshman, the loss provided a needed slice of humble pie.

“I was going into that tournament flying pretty high,” Fleshman said. “I was an undefeated senior and was kind of moving my way through each match, and then he beat me. That was a gut check, and I was upset after that. But I know, deep down, that is what got me to this point right now.”

Wells Fargo Arena has been the sight of multiple disappoints for Fleshman. His freshman and sophomore seasons, Fleshman finished off the medal stand, and then placed seventh his junior season.

Thanks to those experiences, along with his time spent winning an AAU state title, and wrestling on the national title winning Iowa junior national team, Fleshman was ready when the spotlight shined on him again.

“He’s had some hard state tournaments, but it’s made him tougher,” West Lyon coach Ben Caven said. “It’s made him tougher, and made him want it more. You saw it tonight, he wasn’t going to settle for anything less than that. It’s exciting, and we’re extremely happy for him.”

Once he returned from his celebration beneath the stands, Fleshman returned to stand atop the podium, and have Caven place the long-awaited medal around his neck.

Fleshman then hopped into the stands to hug his family. In his final match as a West Lyon wrestler, Fleshman gave the Wildcats a champion once again.

“It’s really gratifying that dreams and goals really do come true,” Fleshman said. ‘I had this posted all over my room after that loss against him. I wanted revenge, and I got it.”

Dewald, DeLeon come up short in title match

Westwood junior Jackson Dewald and Bishop Heelan junior Ethan DeLeon came up short in their respective state championship pursuits on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena, as Dewald was defeated in the Class 1A state title match at 182 pounds, and DeLeon lost the Class 2A 170 pound title.

Both matches went down to the final seconds.

In Dewald’s match, the Westwood wrestler lost 3-2 decision to No. 1 ranked Tate Entriken of Hudson. Entriken took a 2-0 lead with a takedown against Dewald in the first period, but Dewald tied it up with a pair of escapes.

In the third period, Entriken scored another escape to take a 3-2 lead. In the final seconds of the match, Dewald tried desperately to pull Entriken to the mat, but the top-ranked senior stayed on his feet, and the clock ran down to zero.

The loss marks the second consecutive second-place state finish for Dewald, who also lost in last year’s 182 pound state title match.

Dewald missed the early part of this year with a broken foot that he suffered during football season, but came back and reeled off 29 straight victories.

Now that the season is over, Dewald plans to rest and let his foot finally fully heal, and is determined to use this loss as fuel for his senior year..

“I gave it everything I had,” Dewald said. “I went the full six minutes and wrestled hard. We’ll just keep building on it from here, and keep taking it from here to next year, and from here to the next level, if that opportunity arises.”

Over in the Class 2A 170 pound match, Atlantic senior Kadin Stutzman came out with a 2-1 win over DeLeon, who came into the match ranked No. 1 in the state.

Stutzman got out to a 1-0 lead with a second period escape, and took a 2-0 lead on a third-period penalty. DeLeon scored on an escape at the 1:55 mark of the third, and nearly earned a late takedown to send it to overtime, but was called for stalling with 18 seconds to go.

DeLeon ends the season with a 27-2 overall record.

“The good thing is, he’ll be back next year,” Heelan head coach Jordan Langley said. “He’s only a junior, so he’ll come back next year hungrier than ever.”

DeLeon came into the tournament seeking revenge. In the quarterfinals, DeLeon beat Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-South O’Brien, less than a week after Roos defeated him in the district finals.

In the semifinals, DeLeon beat Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg, who knocked him out of the state tournament in DeLeon’s freshman year.

With those two losses providing DeLeon with such motivation, Langley seems certain that DeLeon will come into next season determined to avenge his loss.

“When he took the loss at districts, he bounced back and it was the best I’ve seen him wrestle,” Langley said. “After this loss, this one is obviously going to hurt a lot more, so I think over time, he’ll do a little healing, let the body heal a little bit, and then back to work.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0