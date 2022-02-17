WATCH NOW: West Lyon's Gabe TerWee seeks family's second state title in a month

DES MOINES — For Gabe TerWee, family is one of his biggest motivators.

On Thursday morning at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, the 195 pound West Lyon senior had a successful debut at Wells Fargo Arena, as the first-time qualifier advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Williamsburg senior Jack Geels.

The match was scoreless until the eight second mark of the third period, when Geels was penalized for locking his hands. The referees awarded two points to TerWee to seal the win and send him to the next round.

In keeping his championship hopes alive, TerWee has a chance to match his younger sister Jana, who won the 190 pound state title last month at the IWCOA girls state championships in Coralville. The pair’s older brother, Brendan, was also a two-time state place winner for West Lyon and went on to wrestle at Stanford. For Gabe, qualifying for state was an important goal after watching both his older brother and little sister compete on the big stage. With Jana’s state title barely three weeks old, Gabe is hoping to put himself in the running for a trophy of his own over the next two days.

“That was kind of my dream, to get down here and hopefully make the podium” TerWee said. “Once Iowa started doing some more girls wrestling, my little sister got into it, and she has been grinding her butt off. The work has really been paying off for her, but she’s still got more to do.”

The state tournament atmosphere was a long-awaited experience for TerWee, who finally qualified as a senior after finishing one spot short at districts in each of the past two years. TerWee, who came into the match with a 41-5 overall record, did his best to not let the crazy scene at Wells Fargo Arena overwhelm him, but like any first-timer, he had to soak it in just a little bit.

“It’s crazy,” TerWee said. “You look up and around, and there are so many people. But once it comes competition time, you’ve just got to lock in and wrestle your match.”

Once he hit the mat, TerWee and Geels went back and forth, with neither giving an inch until Geels' violation at the end. The win might not have been pretty but it got the job done.

TerWee was also dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered at last Saturday’s district match, and before that, said he had been battling stomach cramps that kept him off the mat for five days leading up to districts.

According to West Lyon head coach Ben Kaven, his focus this week was in getting TerWee back to his full healthy self and helping him deal with pre-match jitters.

With the first bout out of the way, TerWee is now turning his attention to tomorrow’s matchup against Glenwood junior CJ Carter, who comes in with a 49-2 record and No. 2 state ranking. Along with TerWee, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman also won his first round match. Fleshman will wrestle tomorrow in the 285 pound quarterfinals against Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

It’ll be a tough task, but nothing was ever going to come easy in Gabe’s pursuit of a state title.

Jana has one. Now it’s Gabe’s turn to give it a try.

“It’s definitely a motivator,” Kaven said. “If you talk to those two, they can both beat each other. They practice with each other, so they both want to see each other do well. However it ends up for him, and we know how it turned out for her, they’re both cheering for each other. He’s using it, that’s for sure."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0