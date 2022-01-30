West Lyon wrestling wins Siouxland Conference title

SIOUX CENTER- The West Lyon High School wrestling team captured the Siouxland Conference title on Saturday, when the Wildcats took first place with 179.5 team points, 20 points ahead of runner-up Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

West Lyon had three wrestlers finish atop the standings. At 138, senior Zach Severson defeated Irving Ramirez of MOC-Floyd Valley in the finals by a 17-6 major decision, and at 195, Gabe Terwee took down MOC-Floyd Valley senior Josiah Bundt by a 4-2 decision.

285 pounder Easton Fleshman took the crown for West Lyon, when he beat Sioux Center’s Ethan Hooyer by a 4-1 decision.

At 106 pounds, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Kayne Julius took down Sheldon-South O’Brien freshman Josh Hoffman by pin to win the conference title, while Rock Valley’s Gabino Vargas won the title at 113 pounds by beating Okoboji’s Tyce Hanson, 6-2.

Okoboji bounced back with a pair of championships at 120 and 126, when Dylan Jones defeated Sioux Center’s Kade Bauer by a 5-1 decision in the championship match, while Caleb Jones took down West Lyon’s Gage Blauwet, 15-9, to win the title.

Sheldon-South O’Brien’s Coy de Doer won the 132 pound conference title when he beat Geson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley by a 11-1, and the program earned another championship when Cason Johannes pinned Kooper Huss of MOC-Floyd Valley in the 145 pound title match.

At 170, Sheldon wrestler Jarrett Roos took first place when he beat Jesse Bockman of Okoboji.

Jaxson Rozeboom and Zach Strubbe of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley won conference championships at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively.

Sioux Center earned titles at 182 and 220, as Zachery Rozeboom beat Casey Pick of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, and Ty Hulshof beat Lyle Moore of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in their respective championship matches.

MOC-Floyd Valley took third in the standings with 152.5 points, while Okoboji claimed fourth at 149.5. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock finished one spot and two points back of the Pioneers, while Sioux Center and Sheldon-South O’Brien took sixth and seventh with 125.5 and 124 points, respectively.

Sibley-Ocheyedan finished in eighth place, with 61 team points.

K-P Krosch Invitational

KINGSLEY, Iowa– The West Sioux High School wrestling team emerged victorious on Saturday at the K-P Krosch Invitational in Kingsley, as the Falcons scored 272.5 team points to take the crown over second-place Akron-Westfield.

The Falcons had seven wrestlers finish at the top of their weight class, starting with senior Braden Graff at 120. Graff earned the title with a 24-11 major decision win over Kingsley-Pierson senior Juan Juarez.

At 126, Falcons senior Cameron Clark took first place when he beat Sioux City East sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs by fall in their fifth round matchup. Drayven Kraft won the trophy for the Falcons at 132 pounds when he defeated K-P’s Tyler Orzechowski in the title match.

West Sioux junior Mikey Baker improved to 42-0 on the season when he pinned Ridge View’s Lucas Else in 33 seconds to capture the win at 145 pounds. The 160 pound title match featured a pair of Falcons in senior Cullen Koedam and sophomore Seth Persinger. Koedam pinned Persinger in nine seconds to earn the crown and improve to 41-0 on the year.

At 182 pounds, Carson Lynott took the win for West Sioux by pinning Hinton’s Kolton Robinson in 21 seconds.

Keegan McMillan earned the final title for West Sioux at 285 pounds with a 41 second win by fall against Cael Moffatt of Akron-Westfield.

Akron-Westfield finished its day with four champions, with sophomore Cael Morrow winning at 106 by pin over Hinton freshman Evan Stahl, junior Lane Kenny winning by fall over Le Mars’ junior Arik Burnett at 170, Ian Blowe defeating Ridge View junior Tanner Edwards by fall in the 195 pound title match, and 220 pounder Carson James beating Hinton’s Tyler Chasteen to claim the weight victory.

Sioux City East, which placed fifth overall in the team standings behind Hinton, won the 113 pound bracket when senior Nick Fehl beat West Sioux’s Preston Providence by fall at 5:45.

Kingsley-Pierson senior Damon Schmid won the 138 pound crown when he beat East’s Vinney Pomerson in a 10-0 major decision. K-P earned another win when Josh Harvey claimed first place at 152 pounds.

Le Mars finished the day sixth in the team standings with 72 points, while Ridge View, Western Christian, and Westwood, finished seventh, eighth, and ninth with 71, 44, and 43 points, respectively.

South Central Calhoun Duals

The West Monona High School wrestling team swept the South Central Calhoun Duals on Saturday, as the Spartans dismantled St. Edmond 76-0, defeated Lawton-Bronson 60-22, and beat the host team, 44-34.

In their final match of the day, the Spartans fell behind 6-0 when Case Korlseki of South Central Calhoun defeated 10-6 pound Spartans Zander Riley by fall at 1:40. The Spartans took a 12-6 lead thanks to pinfall wins by Landon Hanson and Micah Farrens and 120 and 126, respectively, but the Titans tied it up with a 132 pound win from Bock Nattress over Ryan Koenings of West Monona, and took an 18-12 lead when Zachary Trott won the day at 138 pounds.

But the Spartans got hot at 145 when Grant Russell pinned Titans’ wrestler Kaden Dorman in 57 seconds. Clyde Hildreth then pinned Riley Timmerman at 152, and Kaden Boer took the 160 pound match by a 6-5 decision over Kevin KIng of South Central Calhoun.

At that point, the Spartans had a 27-18 lead.

Blake McAlister beat West Monona’s Devin Monahan by a 9-0 major decision to pull the Titans within five points, but the Spartans won at 182 and 195 as Sandeska Kalskett and Brayden Tew won by fall.

220 pounder Jayden Soard won the final match of the day for South Central Calhoun with a pin over Megaeska Kalskett, as the Spartans wound up with a 10 point victory.

South Central Calhoun won two of its three matches, as the Titans defeated Lawton-Bronson, 73-6, and St. Edmond 78-6, before falling to West Monona.

Lawton-Bronson’s lone win of the day came against St. Edmond, who the Eagles defeated, 65-14.

