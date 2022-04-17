West Lyon's Easton Fleshman hopes state title serves as "motivation" for future Wildcats

DES MOINES — Nearly every day, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman thinks about the moment this past February when he won a state wrestling title.

It had been his dream for many years, but in the first three seasons of his high school wrestling career, Fleshman had always fallen short down at Wells Fargo Arena. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Fleshman failed to medal, and then finished a disappointing seventh his junior season.

In his senior year, everything finally came together.

In the Class 2A 285-pound semifinals, Fleshman defeated No. 3 ranked Aaron Graves, a four-star football recruit for the University of Iowa. The next night, Fleshman’s dream finally came true, when he defeated top-ranked Gage Marty of Solon to claim his long-awaited Class 2A state title.

It was the first state title for West Lyon wrestling since Drew Bauman won it all in 1997.

“I still remember it like it was yesterday,” Fleshman said. “There is probably not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that, just because of what that meant to me and my family and the program, and everything I’d gone through for that.”

For his historic championship win, Fleshman has been selected as the Journal’s Wrestler of the Year.

After all the disappointment that Fleshman endured in his first three seasons, he knew that he needed to fully commit his time and energy to the sport if he wanted to reach the mountaintop.

He made some big sacrifices in pursuit of his title, including forgoing his junior baseball season in order to focus his efforts entirely on the mat.

It was a hard decision for Fleshman to make, but the moment when he earned an escape to clinch the 2-1 tiebreaker win over Marty, all the struggles proved to be worth it.

“It was truly incredible to finish my high school career on top like I did,” Fleshman said. “It took me a long time to find words to what that meant to me.”

The next morning, Fleshman reveled in his accomplishment, with a tweet that read: “Woke up this morning a STATE CHAMP! Still feels unreal.”

In addition to being its most accomplished wrestler, Fleshman has proven himself to be a standout leader for the West Lyon program as well. Wildcats coach Ben Caven raves about Fleshman’s maturity, both on and off the mat.

“He is a great kid, and he is extremely mature,” Caven said. “He helps me run the little kids practice and freestyle practices. His wrestling IQ is extremely high, and he knows a lot about wrestling. That will get you a long way as well.”

Fleshman still has some big things in his wrestling future. His freshman season at the University of Iowa is fast approaching, and he knows that there will be an adjustment period. He won’t be the big man on campus anymore, so to speak. Instead, he will be just another freshman at one of the top wrestling programs in the country.

He certainly has a challenge ahead of him, but Fleshman and Caven are both confident that he will be able to have a successful career for the Hawkeyes.

“You are used to winning, and now everybody is going to be better than you at least for the first while,” Caven said. “That’s just how it goes, and we’ve certainly all experienced that. But I think with his hard work and dedication, he is just going to keep chipping away. He’ll get to where he wants to go.”

Someday in the future, perhaps when his Hawkeyes’ wrestling career has concluded and Fleshman has returned to Northwest Iowa, there might come a moment when he steps back into the halls of West Lyon and sees himself honored in the school trophy case.

He knows it will be a “surreal” feeling to see himself honored in that way, but he hopes that by that time, maybe he and Bauman won’t be the only ones there.

Now that Fleshman having paved the way for the West Lyon program, he hopes that maybe future Wildcats’ wrestlers will look to his state championship for inspiration.

“I just hope it reminds kids of hard work and dedication,” Fleshman said. “If you set a goal and do everything in your mind and your power to reach that goal, don’t stop just because there is one hiccup in the road. I hope it’s motivation for other kids to see it, and they know it can be done. There just has to be a lot of sacrifice and a lot of hard work that has got to be done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0