West Lyon's Fleshman bound for state title match against top wrestler in the state

DES MOINES — Wrestling has broken Easton Fleshman’s heart many times, but on Friday afternoon, the second-ranked West Lyon High School senior might have had a bigger smile than anybody inside of Wells Fargo Arena.

Fleshman will wrestle the final match of his high school career on Saturday night, with a state title on the line. It will be the first state title match of Fleshman’s life, and will come against Solon senior Gage Marty, the No. 1 ranked 285 pounder in the state.

Finally, the sport of wrestling is showing Fleshman a little bit of love.

“All of the last three years, getting my heart ripped out by the sport of wrestling, the sport I love,” Fleshman said. “I love this sport, but it continually rips my heart out. But this year, it didn’t, and I’ve got one more to go until I reach my goal.”

His road to the state championship match has not been an easy one. Fleshman made it to state his freshman and sophomore years, but finished off the medal stand in both seasons. As a junior last year, Fleshman came away with a seventh-place finish.

Even in this year’s tournament, Fleshman has had to scrap and battle for every win.

In the first round, he beat North Fayette Valley senior Colton Shupbach, 7-0. In the quarterfinals, he beat No. 12 ranked Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 5-0.

His semifinal opponent was the toughest one yet, in four-star Iowa football recruit Aaron Graves. Graves came into the tournament with a No. 3 state ranking and a 28-2 overall record.

On Thursday, Graves went straight from the arena to Southeast’s Valley’s district basketball game at Roland-Story, then returned to wrestle on Friday.

Graves went into the third period with a 1-0 lead, but Fleshman scored four in the final frame on a penalty, an escape, and a takedown with 24 seconds left.

“Props to Aaron Graves, he’s a heck of an athlete,” Fleshman said. “He played basketball last night, and I give him all the kudos. But I had a little revenge on my mind from the football season. They beat us in the state finals, I wasn’t going to let him beat me in the semifinals.”

Northwest Iowa’s other 285-pounder, Sioux Center senior Ethan Hooyer, lost his state semifinal matchup to Gage Marty of Solon, by a 4-2 sudden victory, and will wrestle in Saturday’s Class 2A consolation semifinals.

Back in the lightweights, 106-pound Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ethan Skoglund lost a 1-0 decision in the semis to Burlington sophomore Carter West. Skoglund was the final SB-L wrestler remaining on the championship side of the bracket, but will now wrestle in the Class 2A consolation semifinals on Saturday, against Emmitt Newton of Davis County.

At 132 pounds, Spirit Lake Park senior Jonathon Burnette lost his semifinal match to undefeated Burlington senior Blaine Fraizer. Burnette’s next match will be Saturday, against East Marshall wrestler Dominik Ridout of East Marshall.

In the Class 1A quarterfinals, all five West Sioux competitors won, and secured their spot in the state semis. Braden Graff advanced at 120 pounds with a win by fall over Alburnett’s Preston Klosterman, and will wrestle Lisbon wrestler Brandon Paez in the semis on Saturday night.

145 pounder Mikey Baker won his quarterfinal match against Ogden’s Kale Munson, 5-1. Baker will wrestle Hudson senior Karter Krapfl in Saturday’s semifinal round.

At 160, Cullen Koedam beat Don Bosco junior Carter Thiry by technical fall, and will wrestle in the semifinals against Lawson Losee of Riceville.

West Sioux’s final semifinal qualifier was 182 pound junior Carson Lynott, who improved to 15-0 on the season with a 9-3 win over Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic.

“He’s been working pretty hard all year as it is,” Van Oort said. “That’s a big strong kid. He came at us and wrestled us hard. We’re in that match and bring home a victory. Close to being a major (decision), so I’m really happy with where he is at and where the whole team is at.”

Westwood junior Jackson DeWald also advanced at 182 with a 10-4 win over Brody Sampson of Collins-Maxwell. Dewald is set to wrestle Saturday night against New London junior Josh Glendening for a spot in the state finals.

One of Akron-Westfield’s two quarterfinal wrestlers advanced to the semis, as 106 pounder Cael Morrow defeated Alburnett freshman Rowdy Neighbor, 8-1. Morrow’s semifinals opponent will be freshman Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield, who has a 53-1 record on the season.

At 170, Westerners’ junior Lane Kenny lost by fall to Cade Tenold of Don Bosco. Kenny then lost in the blood rounds to AHSTW senior Denver Pauley.

The Class 3A and 1A semifinals were wrestled at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, after the Journal went to press.

