West Monona wrestling wins Class 1A sectional at Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa — West Monona has some big plans next weekend, and those plans started in place Saturday at the Class 1A-Sectional 16 meet at Woodbury Central.
The Spartans won the team aspect of the meet, garnering 218.5 points on Saturday, and the next closest team to the Spartans was Hinton, which had 170.5.
West Monona will have seven wrestlers competing at the district meet. Four of those seven won their weight class, including Kaden Broer at 160 pounds.
He was going up against Woodbury Central’s Max McGill, and Broer pinned him in 3 minutes, 22 seconds.
Broer was gaining some momentum before he was credited with the pin in the second period.
He was awarded a penalty point with 1 minute, 18 seconds left to go in the period, then escaped from McGill six seconds later.
Broer earned a two-point takedown with 53 seconds left in the frame, and recorded that pin 15 seconds later.
“It was like that at the conference meet, too,” Broer said. “(McGill) is a good wrestler, he’s a two-time state qualifier, and I’ve gotten third at districts the last two years. It’s finally good to win the big-time matches.”
Broer earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the bracket, and got to the finals thanks to an 88-second pin against Alta-Aurelia’s Kaden Stites.
He admitted that not winning those key matches in the past has weighed on his mind throughout the season.
As a freshman and sophomore, Broer came close to clinching a spot at the state meet, but never found that magic recipe.
He’s hoping a win against someone like McGill is something he can build off of.
“It’s nice, because it sucks getting third at districts every year,” Broer said. “That’s not very fun. I put in as much work and trusted that it’ll pay off. You have to take things one match at a time. Go out there and wrestle your match.”
The other three first-place finishers for the Spartans were Devin Monahan at 170, Clyde Hildreth at 152 and Megaseka Kalskett at 285.
The win moved Broer to 39-4 on the season.
All four of those wrestlers finished their championship matches with pins or technical falls.
Evan Meadow (138), Sendeska Kalskett (182) and Brayden Tew (195) were the second-place finishers for the eventual team champions.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Broer said. “We’re hoping to go to state duals as a team. Ever since I was a freshman, it was like we’ll be good later. Now, it’s time to show that we are going to be good.”
Dewald rides out opponents
Westwood junior Jackson Dewald hasn’t competed in many long matches this year. Throughout the regular season, it’s just seemed like he pins people in quick fashion.
While he did pick up another pin in the semifinals at 182 over Blackhawks freshman Kolton Robinson, Dewald competed in a physical matchup against Sendeska Kalskett.
The match went the full six minutes, and Dewald ended up winning it 8-2. After the match, there was a band-aid above his right eye.
That’s what Dewald was looking for, however, going into districts.
That match was the only one among two area-ranked opponents. Dewald was ranked third in Class 1A 182, while Sendeska Kalskett was ranked ninth.
“I need those moving forward with getting into my stuff,” Dewald said. “Kalskett just has good hips and strong legs. It was hard getting to him. I need to work on getting into my shots and finishing my shots.”
Other Top 2 area placewinners
106: Jaxon Prichard of Westwood defeated Woodbury Central won the bracket, while Axton Lindgren took second place.
113: Alta-Aurelia sophomore Aden Rieb pinned Owen Rieb in 21 seconds to take second place in a wrestleback match.
120: Hinton sophomore Ethan Sachau was the sectional champion by beating Wildcats sophomore Brand Beaver, 4-1. Beaver came back to win the sectional runner-up with a 2:32 pin over Spartans junior Landon Hanson.
126: Mark Gant of Hinton took the second-place spot, as there was no wrestleback.
132: Ryder Koele of Woodbury Central lost a hard-fought title match, but he came back to win 11-3 in the wrestlebacks.
138: Lawton-Bronson senior Brock Mitchell won the sectional.
145: Eagles senior Matt Peters gets to go to districts by winning his bracket, as he beat Chris Krueger of Manson NW Webster, 5-0.
152: Westwood junior Tom Heilman will join Hildreth to districts, as the Rebels junior placed second with a 75-second pin over Brogan Lake of Hinton.
160: McGill ended up clinching the No. 2 spot, despite losing to Broer.
170: Jacob Bishop of Hinton was the runner-up.
220: Alta-Aurelia senior Zach Erpelding won his championship match with a 34-second pin over Tyler Chasteen of Hinton. Chasteen had to face MNW’s Trevor Condon in the wrestlebacks, and Chasteen won 12-4.
285: Thorin Rodne was the runner-up.
