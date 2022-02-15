West Sioux and Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers look forward to battling in state matchups

DES MOINES — For two Northwest Iowa wrestling teams, it's time to chase a state title.

On Wednesday morning, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School and West Sioux High School wrestling teams will compete at the State Duals in Des Moines, with both squads seeking the first team state championship in their respective program histories.

The Class 1A state dual tournament will start Wednesday at 9 a.m., with the semifinals for all classes scheduled for 1 p.m., and the state finals taking place at 6:30 p.m.

In Class 2A, things will kick off at 11 a.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which has six ranked wrestlers on its roster, comes into the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A field. The Warriors first round opponent will be No. 5 seeded Crestwood, which also boasts six ranked wrestlers.

As the two middle seeds in the field, Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Clint Koedam sees a lot of similarities between the Warriors and Cadets.

“Crestwood and Sergeant Bluff, we’re about exact mirrors of each other as teams. Where they are pretty salty, we’re pretty salty. Where we maybe struggle a little bit, they struggle a little bit,” Koedam said. “... I don’t think we are going to see a lot of pins in that dual, I think we’re going to see a lot of decisions.”

One of the biggest matchups of the dual will be at 138 pounds, when No. 7 ranked SB-L junior Ty Koedam will face No. 1 Crestwood senior Carter Fousek, a three-time state champion.

Koedam finished second at districts this past Saturday with a loss in the 138 pound finals to Bishop Heelan wrestlers Sir Brandon Watts, while Fousek placed first at the Class 2A, District 5 meet.

The 152-pound matchup will also feature a pair of ranked guys, with No. 3 ranked SB-L senior Zander Ernst facing No. 8 junior Cole Butikofer for Crestwood.

This will be the fourth consecutive state duals appearance for the Warriors, who placed fifth in the standings last season, and seventh in 2020 and 2019. For coach Koedam, a key for his team will be getting that first round victory.

In each of their seven previous trips to state duals, the Warriors have lost in the first round.

But now, with the No. 3 seed, SB-L is coming into this year’s tournament with a bit respect on their name. In years past, the Warriors came into the tournament as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed, meaning they would wrestle against the top seeded squads in the first round, such as West Delaware, which has won each of the past three state dual titles.

Now as a middle seed, the Warriors will go up against a Crestwood squad with a talent level very close to their own.

“This is the highest seed we’ve had in all the years we’ve been down there,” Koedam said. “Now the big challenge for us is that maybe after several years we’ve finally earned a little bit of respect in the seeding process. Now we’ve just got to put our money where our mouth is. Seedings don’t mean anything unless you can back it up.”

Their path to a state duals title is not an easy one. Should they defeat Crestwood, SB-L will almost certainly face No. 1 ranked West Delaware in the second round. The Hawks are seeking their fourth consecutive state title, and have seven ranked wrestlers on their roster, including two No. 1’s.

While West Delaware looks close to unbeatable on paper, Koedam is optimistic about his team’s chances if they do get the chance to wrestle the Hawks.

To him, the Warriors’ underdog status is something to savor.

No one would expect Sergeant Bluff to beat West Delaware, Koedam says, which takes all of the pressure off the Warriors’ shoulders. He likened it to a time in his college days at Buena Vista University, when the Beavers faced the University of Iowa.

At that event, Koedam wrestled future Olympian Joe Williams.

“Everybody in the state knew that there was no way in hell Clint Koedam was going to beat Joe Williams,” Koedam said. “But that is part of the beauty of it. It’s a privilege to be able to wrestle somebody who is that talented, and anything I was going to do good in that match, somebody was going to remember.”

“That is kind of the way it is for our guys. You get to wrestle the quality kids, you get to wrestle the quality team. Do something great, you’ll be remembered for it.”

Is history on West Sioux's side?

Over in Class 1A, No. 3 seed West Sioux will face off against No. 6 seed Missouri Valley.

Missouri Valley has two ranked wrestlers on its roster, while the Falcons have six ranked grapplers, with three of them currently undefeated on the season.

160 pound senior Cullen Koedam is ranked No. 2 in the state, and comes in with a 45-0 record. At 145, No. 2 ranked Mikey Baker is 47-0, while senior 182 pounder Carson Lynott is 11-0.

Along with their three undefeated wrestlers, the Falcons have two with just a single loss on the year, in senior Cameron Clark (45-1) and senior Braden Graff (43-1).

“We’ve wrestled Missouri Valley in a few different competitions in the last few years,” West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort said. “Regional duals last year, state duals a few years back. We’ve had success there, so if history is anything, we’re excited that that is on our side. But we know that it is about today, and we have to go out and wrestle hard.”

Van Oort singled out the 182 pound match as one that could be “something special,” with Lynott taking on No. 9 ranked Missouri Valley senior Gage Clausen (41-8).

Van Oort has been careful with Lynott this season, preferring to keep his workload light until recently. With Lynott now at 11-0 with 10 pins, Van Oort is excited to see how he performs in the postseason

“It’s two kids that are in the state tournament bracket at 182 pounds,” Van Oort said. “That might be the only weight class where there is two ranked kids. We did not see him last year, it's not a match that we’ve had, but I looked at last year’s results, and it’s a lot of the same kids in the lineups, just at different weights.”

If the Falcons win their first round match against Missouri Valley, they will most likely take on No. 2 seeded Lisbon, which has seven ranked wrestlers on its roster.

