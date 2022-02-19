West Sioux earns four bronze medals at Iowa prep wrestling tournament

DES MOINES — Eight area wrestlers stood on the podium’s third-highest spot at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night, and those eight boys are among four schools.

The eight third-placing wrestlers were among 20 area wrestlers who placed on Saturday at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament.

West Sioux had four of those in Class 2A, and walked out of the arena with 81 points, 13th statewide.

The four Falcons who ended up in third place in their weight classes were Braden Graff (120), Cameron Clark (126), Cullen Koedam (160) and Carson Lynott at 182 pounds.

Lynott was the only one among that quartet to pin his opponent, as the Falcons 182-pounder pinned Josh Glendening of New London in 1 minute, 6 seconds.

Graff won in a 1-0 nailbiter over Underwood’s Blake Allen to win his 49th match of the season. That point came on an escape early in the second period.

Clark won in a sudden-victory match with a 6-2 win over Lisbon’s Quincy Happel.

Koedam beat Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Maguire in a 5-2 win to clinch third place.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with two bronze medalists. Ty Koedam placed third at 138 pounds in Class 2A, while Zander Ernst did the same at 152 pounds.

Koedam needed a late two-point move to win 3-1 in sudden victory over Mount Vernon’s Jackson Jaspers, while Ernst pinned Chase Thomas of Osage in 5 minutes, 15 seconds.

Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt alsp finished his season in third place, as he won 11-6 over Trystin Irvin of West Des Moines Valley at 220 pounds in Class 3A.

Sioux Center’s 285-pounder, Ethan Hooyer, was the area’s final bronze medalist, as he beat Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley by an 8-5 victory.

Fourth-place finishers

The SB-L Warriors had two fourth-place finishers, as Bo Koedam (2A-126) and Hunter Steffans (2A-145) lost their third-place medal matches.

Sheldon/South O’Brien’s 170-pounder, Jarrett Roos, was fourth in his Class 2A bracket.

Fifth-place finishers

SB-L, which ended up 14th among all Iowa schools with 79 points going into the finals, had its final placewinner come from Ethan Skoglund, who placed fifth at 106 pounds in Class 2A. He lost 7-4 to Atlantic-CAM’s Aiden Smith, 7-4.

Josiah Bundt of MOC-Floyd Valley also placed fifth in Class 2A’s 220 pounds.

Sixth-place finishers

Spirit Lake Park’s Jonathan Burnette placed sixth in the Class 2A 285-pound bracket.

West Sioux’s Mikey Baker was also sixth in the 1A-120 bracket.

Seventh-place finishers

There were three seventh-place wrestlers who won their seventh-place matches. In Class 2A at 138, Bishop Heelan’s Sir Brandon Watts ended on a strong note, picking up a 10-2 major decision over Kellen Moore of Forest City.

West Monona’s Kaden Broer won his final match of the season, winning 11-6 over Don Bosco’s Jacob Thiry.

Nick Bronstad of Okoboji/HMS pinned Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Daniel Chavez in 5:34.

Eighth-place finishers

Two of the three eighth-place finishers are from Sioux Center. Zachery Rozeboom made the cut on the podium at Class 2A-182, and teammate Ty Hulshof was eighth at 220 pounds.

Spencer’s Cole Rutter rounded out the area placewinner list, getting eighth at 160 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0