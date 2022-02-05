West Sioux wins sectional meet, sends 10 wrestlers to districts

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux High School wrestling team came away with a victory on Saturday at the Class 1A, Sectional 6 meet, as the Falcons scored 277.5 points to snag the team victory over second-place Akron-Westfield.

West Sioux earned eight individual sectional titles, and sent 10 total wrestlers to next week's district meet.

Sophomore Reid Persinger was the first Falcons' wrestler of the day to advance, with a second place finish at 106 pounds to Akron-Westfield sophomore Cael Morrow, who pinned Persinger in 41 seconds.

At 120, senior Braden Graff advanced with a 25-10 technical fall win over Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson, who also qualified for districts.

Graff's win was the start of five titles in six matches for the Falcons, as Cameron Clark came away as the champion at 126, Drayen Kraft won at 132, Mikey Baker claimed the crown at 145, Ty Kennedy claimed the 152 pound sectional crown, and Cullen Koedam defeated Western Christian's Ryan De Groot to take first place at 160.

The lone non-Falcon to earn a win in that stretch was Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson, who defeated Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard to claim a spot at next week's district meet.

After a win by Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield in the 170 pound title match over Jordan Saul of GT/RA, Carson Lynott put West Sioux back on top at 182, with a pinfall win over Sioux Central senior Dakota Deuschle.

Ian Blowe earned the third Akron-Westfield sectional championship of the night with a victory by fall over Michael Block, Jr., in the 195 pound finals, and Cael Moffat made it four for the Westerners when he beat Keegan McMillan of West Sioux for the 285 pound crown.

McMillan then beat Brooks McFarland of Western Christian in the wrestleback to advance to next week's meet.

Ashton McMillan earned the eighth and final sectional win of the day for West Sioux at 220 pounds, with a pinfall win over Akron-Westfielf senior Carson James.

James then lost his wrestleback when GT/RA senior Tanner Murray pinned him at 1:31.

Some other qualifiers included 113 pound champion Kayne Julius of Sibley-Ocheyedan, who Preston Provence of West Sioux in the 113 pound finals. Provence then lost to Akron-Westfield sophomore Ben Phillips in the wrestleback, as Phillips qualified for districts.

Keagan Riley kept his season alive with a second place finish at 126 pounds, while Tyler Orechowski of Kingsley-Pierson did the same at 132.

Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard finished second to Schmid in the 138 pound class, while Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan and Logan Grimm of West Bend-Mallard finished runner-up at 145 and 152, respectively, to qualify for districts.

Akron-Westfield scored 203 points as a team to place second, while Kingsley-Pierson took third at 118.5. GT/RA took fourth place with a team score of 102.5, while Sioux Central, Sibley-Ocheyedan and Western Christian placed fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

West Bend-Mallard came in eighth, at 69 team points.

Girls wrestling

The South Sioux City High School girls wrestling team walked away with a team district title on Saturday at the NSAA Girls District 3 match in Gothenburg, Neb.

The Cardinals scored 162 team points to finish atop the standings, ahead of second-place Lexington, which had 93 points on the day.

Gloria Flores became the first ever Nebraska girls district champion when she pinned Leilou Guerrero of Platteview in 24 seconds to take first place at 100 pounds. South Sioux got another district winner at 132, when Selena Zamora took first place over injured Platteview sophomore Phoenix Jensen.

Stephanie Gonzalez took second place for the Cardinals at 145, but South Sioux bounced back into first place with a pinfall victory by junior Yohaly Quinones in the 152 pound finals. At 235, Melissa De La Torre made it four district titles for South Sioux, when she won over teammate Caitlyn Sohm by medical forfeit.

The other South Sioux place winners included Diana Maldonado and Zulema Godinez, who finished fourth at 126 and 165 pounds, respectively. At 185, South Sioux junior Jackie Zamora took third place.

