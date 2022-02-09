West Sioux wrestling clinches spot for state duals

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux High School wrestling team clinched its spot Tuesday to the Class 1A state dual tournament next week with a 48-30 win over West Monona-Whiting.
The Spartans opened up the dual with a pin at 195 pounds from Brayden Tew, as he pinned Ty Kaskie in 3:00.
The Falcons then tied the dual with a 3:27 pin thanks to a pin from Ashton McMillan.
Megaseka Kalskett then got a pinfall of his own at 285 pounds, getting a pin in 3:28.
The two teams traded wins over the next two matches, including a Zander Riley pin for the Spartans at 113.
The Falcons trio fo Braden Graff (120), Cameron Clark (126) and Drayven Kraft (132) all pinned their opponents to go on an 18-0 run.
Later in the dual, the Falcons rallied a 15-0 run, thanks to a win from Tyler Kennedy at 152 and Cullen Koedam at 160 pinned Kaden Broer in 88 seconds.
Carson Lynott closed out the night with a 6-1 win over Sandeska Kalskett.