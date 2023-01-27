Western Iowa girls wrestlers punch ticket to state; Ridge View's Shepherd notches 100th career win

SIOUX CITY -- Tatum Shepherd celebrated a dual milestone Friday.

The Ridge View junior qualified for the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrestling tournament after winning the 125-weight class at a super regional at the Tyson Events Center.

After Shepherd pinned Red Oak's Nicole Bond in the title match, her father, Jason Shepherd, who is also an assistant coach for the Raptors, came onto the mat to congratulate her. The first words out of his mouth: "That's 100."

"You're kidding me," she exclaimed before jumping into her dad's arms.

With three victories at the regional, Shepherd achieved the 100th win in her high school career. Heading into Friday, only three other Iowa girls had achieved that milestone. It's believed Sheperd is the first to do so as a junior.

Shepherd said her parents kept the impending milestone a secret in order to surprise her when it happened.

"I'd ask her every day, 'Am I close?' '' she said of her mom, Lisa. "She kept saying, 'I'm not telling you.' ''

Shepherd's first 57 career wins came wrestling against boys as a member of the Ridge View boys team her freshman and sophomore seasons. Under pressure from girls wrestling advocates, the IGHSGAU agreed to give girls their own sanctioned teams and tournaments beginning this season.

Wrestling only against girls, Shepherd put together a 44-2 record and a No. 2 ranking at 125 pounds by IA Wrestle.com.

"Wrestling guys, you could be an all-around better wrestler, but if they're a little bit stronger than you, they're probably gonna win,'' she said. "It's an even playing field. I mean, who doesn't like watching girls wrestling?"

Hundreds of people turned out at the Tyson Events Center Friday to do just that. More than 300 female wrestlers from 45 schools across western Iowa competed at the venue, site of two of the state's eight super regionals.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class from each region advanced to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's inaugural state tournament, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Unlike other state-sanctioned sports, the girl wresters will compete for state championships in a single class.

Like Shepherd, many of Friday's competitors previously wrestled against boys.

"This is much better," said Spencer's Shaylee Sutherland, who captured the 135-pound title in Region 2 Friday. "It's so much better competition. I feel more comfortable wrestling girls. I feel like when you wrestle boys, they try to hurt you."

Sutherland, a sophomore, was one of six Spencer wrestlers who advanced to the state tournament. Junior Olivia Huckfelt, ranked No. 1 in the state, was the Tigers' other regional title winner at 235 pounds.

Five of Shepherd's teammates are also heading to the state meet. The Ridge View program, which also includes girls who attend classes at Alta-Aurelia, Storm Lake and River Valley. Raptors who also won regional titles included Destiny Brown at 130; Izzy Deeds at 145; and Daynia Werner at 170.

In one of the most competitive weight classes at the regional level, Riverside, Oakland sophomore Molly Allen won the 115-pound title in Region 2 over Sioux City North junior Molly Sek. Allen, 26-0, and ranked No. 1 in the state, won a technical fall over Sek, ranked No. 6.

Sek, who advances to state with a 30-4 record, took the loss in stride.

"I am so exicted. That match doesn't even bother me," Sek said. "I'm gonna get a second chance with her at state so I'm going to spend this next week really working on the things that I have to work on to get better for her so that I can potentially get up to that level. She was a great challenge though. I appreciate a great challenge."

Below are the state qualifiers, in the order they finished Friday, in each of the two regionals.

REGION 1

100

1st: Ava McNeal, Lewis Central

2nd: Jazz Christensen, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

3rd: Genessis Corado, Eagle Grove

4th: Daniela Salinas, CBCSD Co-Op

105

1st: Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central

2nd: Emerson Kelderman, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

3rd: Emma Miller, Treynor

4th: Evelyn Jergenson, Eagle Grove

110

1st: Adyson Lundquist, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

2nd: Josie Lennon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3rd: Cierra Elderbaum, Lewis Central

4th: Sophia Harris, Humboldt

115

1st: Jaymie Anderson, Eagle Grove

2nd: Adalyn Minahan, Treynor

3rd: Kyla Egli, Manson Northwest Webster

4th: Melonie Barillas, Sioux City West

120

1st: Emily Lundvall, Glenwood

2nd: Cora Schut, Sioux Center

3rd: Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4th: Susan Elderbaum, Lewis Central

125

1st: Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central

2nd: Mariaha Benedict, Fort Dodge

3rd: Andyn White, Treynor

4th: Sierra Wieland, CBCSD Co-Op

130

1st: Baylie Beers, Humboldt

2nd: Evy Marlin, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

3rd: Macy Brown, Fort Dodge

4th: Emerson Gregg, Treynor

135

1st: Alexis Ross, Fort Dodge

2nd: Angie Rivera, Denison-Schleswig

3rd: Maya Rivas, Glenwood

4th: Claire Weydert, Humboldt

140

1st: Mahri Manz, Lewis Central

2nd: Alyssa Schnoor, Sheldon/South O`Brien

3rd: Avery Ballis, Okoboji/HMS

4th: Lucy Kohnen, Manson Northwest Webster

145

1st: Espie Almazan, Lewis Central

2nd: Lily Locke, Eagle Grove

3rd: Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia

4th: Jules Thomas, CBCSD Co-Op

155

1st: Maddie Pulis, Fort Dodge

2nd: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central

3rd: Kassidy Fiala, CBCSD Co-Op

4th: Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig

170

1st: Louise Meyer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

2nd: Grace Britten, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

3rd: Alexandria Vaul, Sioux City West

4th: Aria Rensink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

190

1st: Ellen Gerlock, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

2nd: Brooklyn Robinson, Humboldt

3rd: Kalen Westerfield, Underwood

4th: Kaylee De Jong, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

235

1st: Haley Armstrong, S.W.A.T. Valkyrie

2nd: Isabella Canada, AHSTW

3rd: Jacqueline Ordonez, Pocahontas Area

4th: Maddy Stanek, Manson Northwest Webster

REGION 2

110

1st: Kacy Miller, Western Iowa

2nd: Trista Guinn, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

3rd: Kylie Hessenius, LeMars

4th: Anika Stearns, Emmetsburg

115

1st: Molly Allen, Riverside, Oakland

2nd: Molly Sek, Sioux City North

3rd: Kailee Spencer, Spencer

4th: Jolynn Tiefenthaler, Ridge View

120

1st: Carly Henderson, Riverside, Oakland

2nd: Bailey Brady, LeMars

3rd: Evelyn Kramer, South Central Calhoun

4th: Breanna Johnson, Spencer

125

1st: Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View

2nd: Nicole Bond, Red Oak

3rd: Lea Gute, Missouri Valley

4th: Kyiah Logan, Spencer

130

1st: Destiny Brown, Ridge View

2nd: Delanie Westcott, South Central Calhoun

3rd: Danyka Peterson, Sioux City North

4th: Olivia Villegas, East Sac County

135

1st: Shaylee Sutherland, Spencer

2nd: Eliana Kooi, West Lyon

3rd: Brooklyn Lange, Missouri Valley

4th: Averi Burke, Carroll

140

1st: Clara Sapienza, Southwest Iowa

2nd: Preslee Mass, Missouri Valley

3rd: Kloee Jones, Carroll

4th: Eunice Reyna Yoc, MOC-Floyd Valley

145

1st: Isabella Deeds, Ridge View

2nd: Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa

3rd: Marlee Pittet, Western Iowa

4th: Kerene Panya, LeMars

155

1st: Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley

2nd: Kasee Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley

3rd: Leila Kollasch, Spencer

4th: Savanna Salen, LeMars

170

1st: Daynia Werner, Ridge View

2nd: Addaly Miller, MOC-Floyd Valley

3rd: Kelcee McMillen, Missouri Valley

4th: Kia Meek, Riverside, Oakland

190

1st: Jana TerWee, West Lyon

2nd: Kaylee Nachtigal, Spencer

3rd: Elvia Topete Anzua, MOC-Floyd Valley

4th: Maya Waldo, Ridge View

235

1st: Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer

2nd: Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley

3rd: Emma Daniels, Carroll

• 5th Place - Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central

• 5th Place - Riley Ernst of LeMars