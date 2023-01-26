Western Iowa girls wrestlers to compete for state berths at regionals Friday at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Over 300 girls high school wrestlers from across western Iowa, their coaches and fans will gather in Sioux City Friday for a historical event.

The Tyson Events Center will host two of the eight super regionals for the state's first sanctioned all-girls wrestling post-season tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class from each region will advance to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's inaugural state tournament, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

High school girls have been wrestling on boys teams for decades. Under pressure from advocates, the IGHSGAU agreed last year to give girls their own sanctioned teams and tournaments.

"I think it's long overdue," said Trevor Case, head coach for the girls wrestling team at Sioux City North. "I coached boys for over 20 years, and in the last 10 years, we always seemd to have one or two girls that participated. This is a much better situation. It's a more even playing field."

Over 100 schools in the state are offering girls’ wrestling programs, including nearly two dozen in The Journal's circulation area. Around 45 teams in western Iowa were assigned to one of the two regions at the Tyson.

A few schools have just one or two wrestlers, while a handful are expected to fill each of the 13 weight classes, including area schools Le Mars and Ridge View.

Sioux City West, which has a nine-girl roster, was assigned to the 22-team Region 1, while Sioux City East and North, with six and nine wrestlers, respectively, were assigned to the 23-team Region 2.

Journal circulation schools in Region 1 also include: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Central Lyon-George-Little Rock; Denison-Schleswig; Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Pocahantas Area; Sheldon/South O'Brien; and Sioux Center.

Area schools in Region 2 include: East Sac County; Emmetsburg; GTRA; Le Mars; MOC-Floyd Valley; Ridge View; Sioux Central; Spencer; Spirit Lake Park; West Lyon and Western Christian.

Unlike other state-sanctioned sports, the girls wresters will compete for state championships in a single class.

Ridge View has three top contenders for spots in the state tourey.

At 125 points, junior Tatum Sheperd is ranked No. 2 at 125 pounds by IA Wrestle.com. In Friday's regional, Shepherd could face Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior Sophie Barnes, ranked No. 3 at 125 pounds.

Shepherd's teammate, junior Izzy Deeds, is ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds. Another Raptor, junior Jolynn Tiefenthaler, is ranked No. 5 at 115 pounds. Tiefenthaler recently avenged an earlier loss to the No. 5 wrestler, Kailee Spencer of Spencer.

The 115-weight class in Region 2 in Sioux City figures to be one of the most competitive in the state. Riverside, Oakland sophomore Molly Allen is ranked No. 1, and Sioux City North junior Molly Sek is ranked No. 6.

Sek, who has a record of 28-3, is one of three North wrestlers considered top contenders for state tournament spots. At 135 pounds, senior Elizabeth Rubio has a 31-4 record for the Stars.

North's Danica Peterson, who went 27-7 mostly at 135 pounds this season, Case said. Most regular season tournaments allowed teams to enter more than one wrestler at each weight, which allowed Rubio and Peterson to both compete at 135. Because the state regionals allows just one wrestler per class, Peterson will drop down a weight to 130 pounds on Friday, Case said.

In addition to Kailee Spencer at 115 pounds, three other Spencer wrestlers are top candidates for state tournament berths.

Junior Olivia Huckfelt is the No. 1 wrestler at 235 pounds, accordign to IAWrestle.com. 10. Sophomore Shaylee Sutherland is No. 10 at 135 pounds, and junior Kaylee Nachtigal is No. 9 at 190 pounds.

West Lyon junior Jana TerWee is top-ranked at 190. The Wildcats and Tigers are both in Region 2.

Each regional starts at 11 a.m. Friday at the Tyson.