Who's in: Iowa and Nebraska state wrestling qualifiers
PREP WRESTLING

Who's in: Iowa and Nebraska state wrestling qualifiers

Class 2A District 2 wrestling championships

West Lyon’s Jordan Ver Meer, above, defeats Sioux Center’s Ethan Hooyer in the 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A District 2 finals at Bishop Heelan High School, Saturday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

On Saturday, there were a slew of high school wrestlers out of Iowa and Nebraska who qualified for their respective state tournaments

Take a look below to see if your school qualified any wrestlers. The following list is alphabetical by school, then by student-athlete: 

IOWA QUALIFIERS

AKRON-WESTFIELD — Cael Morrow (11th seed at 1A-106); Lane Kenny (15th seed at 1A-170)

ALTA-AURELIA — Brandon Mier (8th seed at 1A-195)

BISHOP HEELAN — Ethan DeLeon (11th seed at 2A-145); Mitchell Joines (11th seed at 2A-170)

BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY — Casey Pick (11th seed at 2A-182); Gabino Vargas (16th seed at 2A-106)

CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK — Kalen Meyer (4th seed at 2A-170); Donovan Morales (13th seed at 2A-120); Josh Riibe (7th seed at 2A-195); Dylan Winkel (2nd seed at 2A-220)

CHEROKEE — Cael Wood (15th seed at 2A-182)

DENISON-SCHLESWIG — Jaxson Hildebrand (8th seed at 3A-195)

ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL — Garrett Paulson (12th seed at 2A-170)

HINTON — Derek Anderson (2nd seed at 1A-220)

KINGSLEY-PIERSON — Kole Reis (7th seed at 1A-160); Damon Schmid (12th seed at 1A-138)

LAWTON-BRONSON — Matt Peters (15th seed at 1A-138)

LE MARS — Colton Hoag (6th seed at 3A-220)

MVAOCOU — Kolby Scott (8th seed at 1A-170)

OKOBOJI/HMS — Nick Bronstad (12th seed at 2A-285)

RIDGE VIEW — Zander Ernst (11th seed at 2A-152)

Sheldon-S. O'Brien's Cason Johannes, right, defeats Heelan's Ethan DeLeon in the 145-pound championship match during the Class 2A District 2 finals at Bishop Heelan High School, Saturday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2021.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON — Jack Gaukel (1st seed at 2A-152); Ty Koedam (4th seed at 2A-126); Garrett McHugh (15th seed at 2A-160); Ethan Skoglund (14th seed at 2A-106); Hunter Steffans (9th seed at 2A-132)

SHELDON/SOUTH O’BRIEN — Coy DeBoer (9th seed at 2A-120); Cason Johannes (6th seed at 2A-145); Osvaldo Ocampo (6th seed at 2A-113); Jarrett Roos (4th seed at 2A-160)

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN — Dahson DeJong (5th seed at 1A-170); Garrett Sarringar (7th seed at 1A-145)

SIOUX CENTER — Dao Keokhamthong (8th seed at 2A-138); Ethan Hooyer (10th seed at 2A-285)

SIOUX CENTRAL — Chris Ferguson (7th seed at 1A-132)

SIOUX CITY EAST — Victor Bird (15th seed at 3A-195)

SIOUX CITY NORTH — Callan Grant (11th seed at 3A-285); Nick Walters (4th seed at 3A-126)

SIOUX CITY WEST — Ethan Emmrick (14th seed at 3A-145)

SPENCER — Logan Huckfelt (7th seed at 3A-220); Javier Mendez (15th seed at 3A-285); Cole Rutter (13th seed at 3A-152); Calvin Tighe (16th seed at 3A-160)

SPIRIT LAKE PARK — Keegan Bradley (10th seed 2A-182); Jonathan Burnette (7th seed 2A-120); Zach Jensen (9th seed at 2A-152)

WEST LYON — Easton Fleshman (7th seed at 2A-220); Tanner Severson (16th seed at 2A-132); Jordan Ver Meer (4th seed at 2A-285)

WEST MONONA-WHITING — Landon Hanson (16th seed at 1A-113); Megaeska Kalskett (14th seed at 1A-220); Sendeska Kalskett (15th seed at 1A-182)

WEST SIOUX — Mikey Baker (4th seed 1A-132); Cameron Clark (11th seed at 1A-126); Braden Graff (2nd seed at 1A-113); Cullen Koedam (2nd seed at 1A-138); Carson Lynott (5th seed at 1A-182)

WESTERN CHRISTIAN — Jace Mulder (5th seed at 1A-152); Tristan Mulder (2nd seed at 1A-195)

WESTWOOD — Jackson Dewald (2nd seed at 1A-182)

WOODBURY CENTRAL — Ty Dennison (4th seed at 1A-182) Beau Klingensmith (1st seed at 1A-126); Max McGill (9th seed at 1A-145)

NEBRASKA QUALIFIERS

BRLD — Daven Whitley (12th seed in C-285)

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC — Conner Hochstein (13th seed in C-260); Herby Hochstein (13th seed at C-132)

PENDER — Jacob Bruns (13th seed at D-195; Colton Sanderson (16th seed at D-220); Layne Sturek (6th place at D-106)

PONCA — Dalton Anderson (12th seed at C-126); Hunter Bennett (14th seed at C-170)

SOUTH SIOUX — Caleb Kriens (5th seed at B-160)

WAYNE — Martin Carrillo (3rd seed at B-220); Reece Jaqua (Top seed at B-132); Reid Korth (6th at B-182); Zach McManigal (10th seed at B-113); Ashton Munsell (10th seed at B-126); Garrett Schultz (5th seed at B-106)

