OMAHA | Prosper Gilpin had an adventurous last three days at the Nebraska Class C state wrestling tournament.
Gilpin, a senior from Winnebago High School, took a journey to the state finals. However, he saw a streak of three consecutive pins fall short as he dropped a 2-1 decision to Fillmore Central senior Riley Moses Saturday at the CHI Health Center Arena.
Gilpin opened state tournament action Thursday night with a fall in 2:17 over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur’s Seth Totten and later that evening, reached the semifinals by pinning Ord’s C.J. Hoevet in 47 seconds.
Gilpin’s semifinal pin in 55 seconds over Jake Ingwerson of David City marked the most pins for a Class C heavyweight heading into the finals. Gilpin’s title match opponent had turned in only one fall in the first three rounds.
Gilpin finished the season with a 41-5 record.
South Sioux City had a pair of place winners in Class A competition while Wayne’s Juan Vergara took third in the Class B 138-pound division. Ethan Hoch of Hartington Cedar Catholic was fifth in the Class C 152-pound weight class.
Luis Quezada finished fourth for South Sioux City at 220 while teammate Peyton Martinez was fifth at 125.
Quezada posted his third pin of the tournament when he threw Millard South’s Gavin Peitzmeier in 1:17. A three-time state qualifier for the Cardinals, Quezada ended a 31-8 season when he fell 9-5 to Omaha Bryan’s Jaylan Waller in the third-place bout.
Martinez has a fine future ahead of himself. Just a freshman, Martinez lost 3-2 to Kearney’s Rylie Steele before bouncing back with a fall in 2:55 over Millard North’s Solomon Allerheiligen to take fifth.
Martinez, who ended the season with a 25-8 record, had pinned Allerheiligen in 2:57 during Thursday night’s quarterfinals.
Vergara posted a 4-0 record in the consolation bracket after falling 6-5 in Thursday night’s quarterfinal bout to Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview.
Vergara (43-2) was a 7-3 consolation semifinal winner over Hastings’ Mason Brumbaugh. Vergara then posted a 3-1 win over Schuyler’s Miguel Roman.
Hoch fell 5-3 in the consolation semifinal to Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes. Hoch concluded a 22-6 season with a 3-2 decision over Central City’s Kile Bentley in the fifth-place bout.